WANDRD Launches Its New Daypack the DUO on Kickstarter

For instant access to all of your gear, WANDRD designed an infinite zip system, equipped with four different sliders along an expansive, weatherproof YKK zipper. With the adventurer in mind, the exterior provides pockets to easily retrieve your phone, keys water bottle and other essentials.

Not leaving out the photographers, the interior of the DUO can best be described as an organizational beast when it comes to camera gear featuring stretch mesh pockets, zippered pouches and elastic cord organizers. It even comes with dedicated spots for your tablet and laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15 inch Macbook Pro.

According to WANDRD Co-Founder Spencer Cope, the DUO Daypack was designed to move effortlessly from work to play. With this Kickstarter campaign, the brand hopes this new bag will be seen as a versatile life tool.

"With this daily carry bag, we wanted to redefine how people think about work and play," Cope said. "Often, they are thought of as quite separate – even opposites; but we believe that work and play are intertwined (whether you are passionate about your job, work hard at your hobbies, or enjoy physically pushing your boundaries)."

Adding to another unique aspect of design, WANDRD ditches the rainfly cover for a sleek and sophisticated waterproof coating. Withstanding car wash soakings during product testing, the interior remained completely dry. Taking pride in the daypack's durability, WANDRD is offering a lifetime guarantee on the bag.

The DUO is the brand's fourth crowdfunded bag. Its other three designs saw huge success on Kickstarter and Indiegogo being backed well above goal. In 2017, WANDRD's HEXAD Duffel received over $749,148 in pledges crushing its original kickstarter goal of $25,000.

For more information on the Kickstarter please visit: http://bit.ly/duo-kickstarter

