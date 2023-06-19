Wanhua Chemical Attended the EUROPUR & EURO-MOULDERS Conference 2023, Sharing the Sustainable Solutions for Automotive Industry

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14-15, the annual EUROPUR & EURO-MOULDERS Conference 2023 was held in Budapest, Hungary. Wanhua Chemical was invited to share innovative and sustainable solutions for automotive industry.

Innovative products lead the industry upgrading

Light and comfortable

With high activity, fast curing, and high hardness, WANOL® F3180 can effectively ensure efficient production. It also helps to reduce the vehicle weight with a reduced foam density up to 10%.

High resilience foam made from WANOL® F3170A, with excellent resilience, CST and lag characteristics, effectively improve the comfort of the end product.

Environmentally friendly and low odor

In order to help the development of industries, Wanhua Chemical continuously optimizes the production process from high-quality raw material selection to fine temperature control, catalyst content and antioxidant control in the reaction, and is equipped with specialized post-treatment equipment to ensure that the final product has low VOC and low odor characteristics.

The green solutions promote the low-carbon development

Renewable

The bio-based content of this series of products WANOL® FB340/FB350/FB390 exceeds 50%, which can reduce the carbon footprint by 30%-50% compared with traditional products. It has excellent performance and meets the needs of high-end furniture, automotive and footwear and other fields, providing sustainable material solutions for human life.

Recyclable

Recovery technology of polyurethane rigid foam recombines waste polyurethane materials through chemical methods to provide high-quality recycled materials comparable to the original materials, and opens up a new channel for industries like refrigeration, mattress or automobile dismantling to deal with the waste PU foam and empower the value chain both in economic and environmental aspects.

Together with more relevant parties, Wanhua Chemical will make positive contributions to the energy saving and carbon reduction of the whole industry chain, and make sustained efforts to achieve healthy and sustainable development of the whole industry!

