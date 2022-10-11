Wanhua Chemical Partners with Agilis to Launch Digital Commerce Portal for Global TPU Portfolio

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanhua Chemical has partnered with Agilis, a U.S.-based provider of digital commerce solutions for the chemical industry, to launch a branded commerce portal for its TPU (thermoplastic polyurethanes) product portfolio.

"Wanhua has an extensive portfolio of TPU products," says Dr. Tao Yu, Technical Director, Wanhua Chemical (America). "With Agilis, our customers from around the globe can easily find the products they need, research the right formulations, select the specs that are best suited for their applications, and instantly connect with our sales teams to get quotes, samples, and more."

Wanhua has always been at the forefront of innovation. Driven by the pursuit of operational excellence and superior customer service, Wanhua strives to offer their customers the best quality products and the most optimal purchasing experience.

"Agilis helps us increase the visibility of our TPU portfolio," continues Dr. Tao Yu. "We fully understand the value of having a modern digital channel offering our customers the flexibility to search and learn about our products, request samples and quotes, and track orders anytime, from anywhere. We are working with Agilis to ensure scalability, security, and continuous improvement. Agilis offers a full array of features, such as search engine optimization and advanced analytics, that help us take digital commerce to the next level."

"We are excited to partner with Wanhua Chemical, a fast-growing and innovative global producer," says Jay Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Agilis Commerce. "We help global producers launch and scale their digital channels with minimum disruption and upfront investment. With our deep industry experience, we are able to design and deploy solutions that solve their business problems. Our solutions are elegant and intuitive and are liked not only by our customers but also by their customers."

Wanhua Chemical has moved the majority of their TPU products to the portal and is looking to expand the portal use to other product lines in the near future. The new digital portal for the TPU portfolio is available at https://tpu.whchem.com/

About Wanhua Chemical

Wanhua Chemical is among the leading global suppliers of innovative chemical products. Relying on continuous innovation, commercialized facilities, and efficient operation, the company provides customers with more competitive products and solutions. https://en.whchem.com

About Agilis Commerce

Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own cloud-based digital commerce channels, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Agilis offers chemical suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to attract and engage customers via secure digital sales and marketing channels. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.agiliscommerce.com/

SOURCE Agilis Commerce Inc; Wanhua Chemical