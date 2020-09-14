Wanido Develops Employer ROI and Opportunity Calculators

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanido Workplace Well-Being release their Employer Return on Investment (ROI) Calculator and Employer Opportunity Calculator to illustrate the financial opportunity available by focusing on employee well-being and engagement.

Wanido "wanna-do" is the only technology solution to address these issues contributing to employee disengagement head on. The employee benefit industry has invested a combined $84 billion in almost 7,400 companies to make employees healthier and more productive. Yet, in the past 10 years, there is little to no evidence to prove that progress has been made in reducing the staggering statistics that 70% of employees are disengaged, 40% of Americans living an unhealthy lifestyle, and 50% of employees are living paycheck to paycheck.

Each employee brings their unique personality, perspective, and challenges along in their workday. The struggles they navigate in their personal and professional lives influence the quality of work produced by impacting the ability to focus, available energy, and unavoidable environmental distractions. Two primary outcomes are increased absenteeism: a $225.8 billion problem and presenteeism: a $1 Trillion problem nationally.

Through extensive research, Wanido has developed the first tools to understand the financial opportunity available by actively engaging employers in employee well-being. The Employer Return on Investment (ROI) Calculator and Employer Opportunity Calculator help each employer understand the financial impacts of disengagement and employee health and finances on their business. 87% of businesses recognize culture and engagement as one of their top challenges but only 50% believe that their leadership team knows how to build a culture of engagement.

Wanido CEO Troy Bagne states: "If you don't measure it you can't improve it. Employers finally have tools to measure the impact that investing in employee well-being will have upon organizational health. Our goal at Wanido is to help employers build the most profitable and empowered workforce possible."

Through this state-of-the-art technology, every employer can build a lasting connection with each and every employee. Wanido's intuitive platform provides:

The employers direct insight into their organizational health on an ongoing basis.

De-identified, insight into the whole person, employers have the proof needed to move beyond speculatory measures to data-driven initiatives.

Direct employee support to engage in company culture as well as personal health and finance.

About Wanido: Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization that exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to drive change and improve well-being. We service employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, visit wanido.com.

