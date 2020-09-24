Wanido Raises the Bar for Employee Engagement by Developing Personas

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanido "wanna-do" Workplace Well-Being, a platform providing insight into organizational health while supporting the elements of culture, health, and finance, releases an enhancement to the employee experience that tailors messaging and content toward each identified persona. An initial assessment determines the assignment of a persona. Wanido uses this assignment to better support each employee's perception of the platform content to maximize engagement and impact.

The employee benefit industry has historically relied on one or two customizations of an offering to fit the needs of entire employee populations. Wanido, once again, innovates the industry by developing eight personas that will personalize the information and content presented to ensure each employee is approached in a way that personally resonates.

Wanido CEO Troy Bagne states: "Employees have unique engagement styles just like they have unique communication and learning styles. The key to improving well-being is to find the right way to reach and engage every person. Doing so is not only the right thing to do for your people it's also the right thing to do for your business."

Through this state-of-the-art technology, every employer can build a lasting connection with each and every employee. Wanido's intuitive platform provides:

The employers direct insight into their organizational health on an ongoing basis.

De-identified, insight into the whole person, employers have the proof needed to move beyond speculatory measures to data-driven initiatives.

Direct employee support to engage in company culture as well as personal health and finance.

Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization that exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to drive change and improve well-being. We service employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, visit wanido.com.

