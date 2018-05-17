WankCoin, The Leading Adult Entertainment Cryptocurrency, Is Now Accepted On Over 100 Websites

WankCoin, a virtual currency that runs on Ethereum blockchain, enables secure and reliable transfers of tokens between two parties. With WankCoin, users never have to worry about the biggest concerns for those enjoying adult entertainment, including:

The sale of personally identifiable information

Data breaches

Explicit names and terms appearing on statements

Charges for products not purchased

Billing after cancellations

Blind one click agreements

WankCoin allows consumers to enjoy content from hundreds of categories all while preserving the anonymity that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum present, tailored to the 100 billion dollar adult entertainment industry. Foshan recognized a lack of consumer confidence with respect to spending money on adult entertainment and set out to solve the problem with WankCoin.

"Foshan has a history of recognizing consumer pain points and leading the charge to offer cutting edge ways to improve user experiences. When it comes to enjoying adult content, keeping your identity private and information secure is a continued consumer concern, which is where WankCoin originated," said Bradley Phillips, Managing Director of WankCoin. "Because a customer's data will never be shared with a merchant, users do not have to worry about a potential data breach, blackmail, or secret fetishes being revealed. Innovation is in Foshan's DNA and early on we recognized the benefits utilizing cutting edge technology like blockchain would provide the adult industry and we were the first business to apply it to make purchasing adult content anonymous and untraceable."

Unlike many cryptocurrencies and token sales that are not applicable to real world transactions, WankCoin is currently available for purchase and is an officially accepted form of payment across more than 100 adult entertainment websites. The current portfolio is sure to meet everyone's desires, and WankCoin will continue to expand with additional partners to bring more entertainment options to users. Both partners and users benefit from transaction cost reduction, reduced burden of data protection, immediate payments and elimination of fraud, making WankCoin a preferred payment option for not only those purchasing adult content, but those selling it as well.

For more information please visit: https://www.wankcoin.com/.

About Foshan:

Cutting edge technology company, Foshan, has been pioneering emerging tech for more than 20 years. Award winner for building one of the most trusted affiliate programs in the history of the adult space, Foshan has created advanced advertising platforms, progressed advancements of online dating, webcam streaming, content monetization, virtual reality and cryptocurrency. Known as the parent company to the world's leader in adult virtual reality entertainment website, WankzVR, Foshan is bringing new technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency into the adult space with the launch of WankCoin, the most widely accepted adult coin to date. The coin allows merchants to make fast and secure transactions and provides personal privacy and security to consumers.

