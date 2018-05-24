Wanna One Park Ji Hoon's Fancafe and Fanpage will Publish New York Times Square Advertising for his Birthday Celebration

SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Ji Hoon, a member of the popular Korean idol group "Wanna One" will appear on the billboard of Times Square in New York. His fans prepared a congratulatory gift to celebrate Park's birthday.
Park Ji Hoon's fanpage "FLUFFYBOY" and fancafe "WINGSROAD" will post Park Ji Hoon's advertisement on Reuters billboard of Times Square for his birthday on May 29.
Advertisements are on the Reuters billboard until May 30. An image of Park Ji Hoon, who is winking and with the phrase "Happy Birthday to You & Always with You" will appear.
An official of the advertising project, Lee Hee Min, said, "The fanpage and the fancafe worked together to celebrate Park Ji Hoon's birthday, We always cheer for Park Ji Hoon's wonderful activities."
Park Ji Hoon is a member of the boy group "Wanna One", who were chosen on Korean TV show "Produce 101 Season 2". His group "Wanna One" ranked first in the boy group brand reputation in May 2018. To this day, they have continued their activities as the top idol group in Korea.
SOURCE 'FLUFFYBOY' and 'WINGSROAD'
