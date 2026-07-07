Want a Discount on Your Next Home? Realtor.com®'s New Report Says Look at Foreclosures

The Median Foreclosed Home Sells for 27% Below Estimated Value — and Gets 26% More Views Than a Typical Listing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers looking for a discount may want to take a closer look at foreclosed homes. According to a new Realtor.com® report on the state of the foreclosure market, the median foreclosed home sold for 27.2% below its estimated value, as foreclosure listings climbed to their highest level in 6 years.

Foreclosure listings made up 1.3% of all homes for sale in April 2026, up from a recent low and approaching the 1.7% share seen in April 2020. The report also finds that foreclosure listings are drawing more attention than the average listing, getting 26.5% more page views in the first half of 2026, even as they sit on the market an average of 11 days longer.

"Foreclosures are normalizing, not accelerating into a crisis," said Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®. "This rise is happening because pandemic-era forbearance and moratorium programs fully wound down in 2024, and the homeowners feeling it most are the ones who bought at peak prices and are now squeezed by rising insurance, taxes, and adjustable-rate payments. Even with that pressure, we're looking at a return to 2019 norms, not anything close to the Great Financial Crisis."

When a foreclosed home fails to sell at auction, it becomes Real Estate Owned, or REO, property, often listed on an MLS by the lender, who prices it to sell quickly. The median REO discount has ranged from roughly 20% to 35% since 2018. The high end of that range was reached in 2022 and 2023, when the frenzy of pandemic-era buying inflated automated home valuations and made the discount look larger than it was. As price growth has flattened in 2025 and 2026, the discount has settled back to a more typical 27.2%.

The metros carrying the highest share of foreclosure listings tend to be more affordable ones, where buyers entered homeownership with thinner margins.

Top Metros by Foreclosure Share of Listings, June 2026

Metro Foreclosure Share of

Listings Median Listing Price (All

Homes) Lake Charles, LA 10.2 % $238,700 Tuscaloosa, AL 7.7 % $339,900 Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH 6.0 % $260,000 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-

IL 5.7 % $235,000 Montgomery, AL 5.7 % $289,575 Redding, CA 5.4 % $435,248 Pittsburgh, PA 5.3 % $259,900 Erie, PA 5.2 % $238,675 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 5.2 % $384,750 Mobile, AL 5.1 % $274,999

With one exception, every metro on this list sits below the national median list price. Three Alabama markets appear in part because of a state-level legal wrinkle: Alabama's statutory right of redemption allows a prior owner to reclaim their property after a foreclosure sale by reimbursing the buyer. That risk keeps auction bidders away and results in more REOs.

REO listings attract plenty of attention, but still generally take longer to sell. The slower pace reflects the product: REO listings had 30.4% fewer photos and descriptions 33% shorter than those of standard listings. Most sell as-is, meaning buyers absorb any needed repairs. Buyers can inspect the interior and use conventional financing, but the condition and limited marketing materials mean many take longer to commit — or they decide to walk away because of the higher level of uncertainty.

"In a market where affordability is still the dominant challenge, foreclosures offer a path to a meaningful discount," said Joel Berner, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®. "The process takes patience, but for buyers who are prepared and can navigate the challenges of buying this type of home, the savings are real."

Appendix - Top 100 Metros

Metro Foreclosure Share of

Listings Median Listing Price (All

Homes) Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 1.3 % $449,900 Albuquerque, NM 1.8 % $420,075 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 1.7 % $425,000 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 0.1 % $429,000 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 2.1 % $315,125 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX 1.7 % $473,500 Bakersfield-Delano, CA 0.7 % $410,000 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 5.2 % $384,750 Baton Rouge, LA 1.3 % $299,900 Birmingham, AL 4.0 % $300,000 Boise City, ID 1.1 % $625,000 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 2.7 % $272,500 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 1.3 % $396,850 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 0.0 % $499,925 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 0.4 % $440,000 Chattanooga, TN-GA 1.0 % $399,900 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN 4.4 % $394,500 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 1.0 % $354,900 Cleveland, OH 0.1 % $277,000 Colorado Springs, CO 0.6 % $497,000 Columbia, SC 1.1 % $307,461 Columbus, OH 2.7 % $394,500 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 0.1 % $439,990 Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, OH 6.0 % $260,000 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 0.6 % $379,795 Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO 0.6 % $589,000 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 1.8 % $275,000 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 0.1 % $487,450 El Paso, TX 1.1 % $309,725 Fresno, CA 1.6 % $480,000 Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI 0.2 % $432,475 Greensboro-High Point, NC 0.1 % $333,388 Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC 0.5 % $389,900 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 1.9 % $350,000 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX 1.7 % $362,265 Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN 0.2 % $321,450 Jackson, MS 2.2 % $288,950 Jacksonville, FL 0.1 % $399,000 Kansas City, MO-KS 1.5 % $415,000 Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY 0.1 % $595,000 Knoxville, TN 1.2 % $462,450 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 1.9 % $335,000 Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas,

NV 1.3 % $474,950 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 0.5 % $1,099,950 Madison, WI 0.3 % $497,906 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 2.0 % $260,000 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 0.3 % $302,500 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach,

FL 0.7 % $499,000 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 2.1 % $439,450 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--

Franklin, TN 0.0 % $539,945 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 5.1 % $299,000 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ 0.2 % $792,000 North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL 1.1 % $485,000 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 1.1 % $419,990 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 0.3 % $984,735 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 0.4 % $375,000 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-

DE-MD 4.7 % $389,900 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 1.9 % $489,500 Pittsburgh, PA 5.3 % $259,900 Port St. Lucie, FL 1.4 % $432,500 Portland-South Portland, ME 0.2 % $650,000 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 1.5 % $598,950 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 1.0 % $599,675 Raleigh-Cary, NC 0.2 % $457,000 Richmond, VA 0.2 % $450,000 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 0.5 % $595,000 Rochester, NY 2.3 % $324,900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2.0 % $629,500 Salt Lake City-Murray, UT 0.1 % $570,450 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 0.3 % $325,000 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 0.4 % $929,000 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA 1.9 % $996,500 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 0.2 % $1,385,000 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 0.8 % $278,450 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 1.4 % $783,250 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 2.0 % $499,000 St. Louis, MO-IL 3.5 % $290,000 Stockton-Lodi, CA 1.5 % $599,463 Syracuse, NY 4.1 % $319,950 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 1.2 % $399,925 Toledo, OH 1.8 % $224,950 Tucson, AZ 1.9 % $385,000 Urban Honolulu, HI 0.1 % $677,350 Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-

NC 0.6 % $439,100 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-

MD-WV 1.9 % $585,000 Winston-Salem, NC 0.1 % $338,000

Methodology

Foreclosure sales are identified as those with the REO sale flag in Realtor.com deed data. Foreclosure listings are identified as those with the REO flag in Realtor.com listing data. AVM valuations are computed by taking the median of each property's valuations within the month that the home sold, and the sale price is compared against the valuation to compute the discount. Listing performance metrics are computed by comparing the statistics for each listing against the medians for that listing's property type and zip code if there are at least 50 listings in the zip code or metro area if there are not 50 listings in the zip code. The difference between the individual listing's metrics and the local median is computed and the median of those differences is taken to determine the overall difference between foreclosure listings and typical listings.

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Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com