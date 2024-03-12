Want A Taste Of The Sweet Life?

The candy industry's award-winning streaming series is back for a second season

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get behind the scenes of the confectionery industry with an award-winning documentary team as they explore the magic of candy making in the second season of The Sweet Life. Produced by the National Confectioners Association, The Sweet Life is a dynamic and fun streaming series that provides viewers with exclusive access to the companies and people that make chocolate, candy, gum and mints.

The Sweet Life: Season 2

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9198653-national-confectioners-association-the-sweet-life-streaming-series-season-two/

"The confectionery industry is the quintessential American manufacturing success story, and The Sweet Life shines a spotlight on the hard-working people who have mastered the craft of candy making," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "We are proud to feature and showcase the stories of the companies and their employees in a format and style that is powerful and compelling."

Participating companies in season two are:

American Licorice Company – La Porte , Indiana

, Atkinson Candy Company – Lufkin, Texas

Enstrom Candies – Grand Junction, Colorado

Fannie May – North Canton, Ohio

– Maud Borup – Le Center, Minnesota

– Rocky Mountain Chocolate – Durango, Colorado

Stuckey's – Wrens, Georgia

Taffy Town – Salt Lake City, Utah

Chocolate, candy, gum and mints are produced in all 50 states, and the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across the country. For every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another 11 are supported in related industries. In total, nearly 700,000 American jobs are supported by the U.S. confectionery industry.

The Sweet Life is streaming now at NCASweetLife.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum, and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association