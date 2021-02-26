Want Access to the World's Best Steak? Sign up for Text Alerts

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, only chefs at the country's best steakhouses had access to the highest-quality steaks and chops. But today, Holy Grail Steak Co. announces its Futures Program, which gives anyone with a smartphone special access to the best steak money can buy.

By joining Holy Grail's SMS list, Futures members become the first to hear about new releases and are given exclusive access to pre-order rare, hard-to-find steaks and other luxury proteins at a discount, while supplies last.

"We are inviting meat lovers and steak connoissoirs to be first in line for our Futures exclusives before they're added to our online store," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "We'll be notifying them via text when these extremely limited items become available and offering them at the best possible price."

This Futures Program is inspired by Hughes' wine venture, de Négoce, which allows subscribers to pre-purchase wine from around the globe before it's bottled. Known in the trade as "en primeur" or "futures," buying wine right out of the barrel allows for pricing not seen in the industry since the 1970s.

The Holy Grail Steak Co. Futures Program launches with three new offerings: Tajima American Wagyu Dry-Aged Strip Steak and Grass-Fed Prime Brisket, both of which will ship in March, and Tajima American Wagyu Corned Beef, which will arrive in time for St. Patrick's Day.

For more information about Holy Grail's Futures Program, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com/Pages/Steak-Futures.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premier online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks, delivering a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef and pork right to your doorstep. Working exclusively with best-in-class producer partners, the company's mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

