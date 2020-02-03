Want More Passion in Your Relationship?

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, Valentine's Day is a high-pressure holiday, and we all feel like we have to make it special. Most of us will be relying on the old standards of candlelit dinners, flowers, and candy but are they just becoming boring and stale? What better time to ramp up your romance with a proven breathing technique to make your relationship extremely passionate and intimately loving for this special day?

Book Cover James Beard

Breathwork expert and author of the book Thirteen Breaths to Intimacy James Beard went from a happy marriage to a divorce that left him shattered. Having gone through this process he gained insights that transformed his life and can help your audience to develop special intimacy in their relationships too.

Invite this informative expert to reveal how to connect with your partner on another level when he answers:

How can breathwork make your relationship more passionate?

How can couples keep the passion alive outside of the bedroom?

Why are forgiveness and letting go vital to a partnership?

What are the three essential connections to a healthy relationship?

How can you continue to grow in love?

CREDENTIALS: James Beard is a breathwork expert with 27 years of experience. He is the author of four books, including Thirteen Breaths to Intimacy: Breathwork for Lovers, and has been featured by Hypnosis TV. He has taught at the International College of Holistic Studies and is a former communication officer and national representative of the International Breathwork Foundation (IBF}. Beard has been a seeker and healer for most of his life, having studied reiki, healing touch, massage, and watsu. He is certified in yoga, qigong and bioenergy healing and is a licensed massage therapist and holistic health practitioner. He represents the U.S. at the Global Inspirational Conference of the IBF. He regularly speaks at conferences, expos, yoga studios, and massage and hypnotherapy schools and also reaches audiences through stand-up comedy.

CONTACT: James Beard, (858) 384-2616; 233466@email4pr.com; www.thirteenbreaths.com

SOURCE James Beard

Related Links

http://www.thirteenbreaths.com

