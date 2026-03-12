Want Privacy and Cost-Efficiency at the Same Time on OpenClaw? Intel Panther Lake M2 Pro Has Both

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by the Intel Panther Lake platform with up to Intel Core™ Ultra X9 388H, the upcoming M2 Pro is set to be MINISFORUM's most powerful AI Mini PC. With memory speeds of up to 9600MHz and computing power of up to 180 Tops, it delivers exceptional bandwidth and strong local AI computing performance. Combined with cloud AI, we recommend running OpenClaw in hybrid mode on the M2 Pro to deliver an AI experience that is more secure and cost-efficient.

Applicable Scenario

M2 Pro AI Mini PC: Hybrid AI powered by Intel Panther Lake, optimized for OpenClaw AI agents

24/7 AI work assistant for automated information and content workflows.

Hybrid Execution: Privacy-First AI with Practical Usability

Maximized privacy protection – Sensitive data is processed locally instead of being sent to the cloud.

– Sensitive data is processed locally instead of being sent to the cloud. Cloud only when necessary – Cloud AI is used only for necessary tasks with user approval.

– Cloud AI is used only for necessary tasks with user approval. Full agent functionality preserved – OpenClaw interacts with external systems while keeping sensitive data local.

– OpenClaw interacts with external systems while keeping sensitive data local. Balanced real-world usability – Combines local privacy with cloud scalability

Local-First Processing: Lower Token Costs

Reduced cloud token usage – Large portions of reasoning and context processing run locally.

– Large portions of reasoning and context processing run locally. On-device task handling – Document understanding, summarization, and retrieval are processed locally.

– Document understanding, summarization, and retrieval are processed locally. Lower and more predictable costs – Enables scalable OpenClaw deployment with controlled token expenses.

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is dedicated to "Bringing technology into everyday life." The brand applies its AI research to PC design, production, and manufacturing, offering high-performance computer solutions across AI Mini Workstations, AI NAS, AI Mini PCs, AI Mini Gaming PCs AtomMan, and accessories. Now, MINISFORUM has over 4 million users worldwide and a presence in nearly 100 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

