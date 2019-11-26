Want THE BEST Holiday Skin?

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Mieux (www.lemieuxskincare.com), the skincare industry innovator known to professional estheticians as "The Serum Authority," will offer holiday shoppers a unique opportunity to discover three of the brand's coveted formulas during December at the Nordstrom Best Gift Ever Shop at their newly opened flagship location in Manhattan, NYC.

The name of the Los Angeles-based company means "the best" in French. A favorite among skincare pros, makeup artists, and their clientele, the appearance of Le Mieux at Nordstrom is the independently-owned brand's prestigious introduction to most visitors.

Nordstrom opened its seven-floor, 320,000 square-foot flagship located just south of Central Park at the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, in October 2019.

Le Mieux will be showcased at Nordstrom's stunning new location as part of a month-long Nordstrom pop-up, accessible from three ground-floor store entrances.

Three of the brand's award-winning skincare products will be offered at the Nordstrom Best Gift Ever pop-up:

TGF-ß Booster – Line Filler . Supercharged peptides kickstart collagen and empower radiance.

– . Supercharged peptides kickstart collagen and empower radiance. Hyaluronic Serum – Hydration Surge . Hyaluronic acid complex plumps skin and locks in moisture.

– . Hyaluronic acid complex plumps skin and locks in moisture. Iso-Cell Recovery Solution – Skin Saver. Soothing mineral mist instantly calms stressed, inflamed skin. Award-winner, NEW BEAUTY 2019

"We're very excited to present shoppers with Le Mieux during this festive time of year," says CEO and Formulator Janel Luu. "Nordstrom is where discerning shoppers discover new favorites, and we're delighted to celebrate the holidays with them."

Luu was among the first skincare formulators to offer encapsulated ingredients. The encapsulation process delivers potent actives (including hyaluronic acid) into skin in varying molecule sizes, allowing for a faster, safer, more effective release than conventional formulations.

Le Mieux products take a clinical approach to glamour, without using parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or animal testing.

The three products offered at Nordstrom during this special holiday event are suitable for all skin types. These firming, hydrating, and soothing celeb favorites are ideal for prepping skin for a glamorous New Year's Eve, as well as skin saviors for hangover recovery the next day.

