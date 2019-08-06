Want the truth about the Manson Murders that took place 50 years ago this Friday?

OJAI, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, August 9, is the 50th anniversary of the Tate/LaBianca murders—and Ivor Davis—who covered the case from Day One, (longer than any living journalist,) shatters many of the myths surrounding the notorious murders.

True Manson was guilty of ordering the killings of the eight months pregnant Sharon Tate and six other innocents. But not for the outrageous reason the world was led to believe.

Book cover Author Ivor Davis

Manson masterminded the bloody murders of Sharon Tate and six others to get his right-hand man Robert Beausoleil-–who was facing the death penalty for the killing of musician Gary Hinman—released from prison.

"Manson told the killers to stage the Tate-LaBianca murders to look like they were the work of militant Black Panthers," writes Davis. "And not because he wanted to start a race war in America, inspired (Manson claimed) by the Beatle lyrics in songs like Helter Skelter, Piggies and Revolution. His hope was the police would release Robert."

Other findings based on exclusive interviews Davis conducted for the book and his vast knowledge of the subject:

The so-called Manson Celebrity "Death List," was a fake—straight from the drug-addled imagination of convicted killer Susan Atkins . But still, Hollywood stars like Steve McQueen went into shock.

. But still, stars like went into shock. Terry Melcher , Doris Day's son, went insane when he discovered that Manson was the ringleader of the killers who had murdered Sharon Tate at the house where he once lived. Melcher had promised to give Manson a record deal.

, son, went insane when he discovered that Manson was the ringleader of the killers who had murdered Sharon Tate at the house where he once lived. Melcher had promised to give Manson a record deal. Why grieving movie director Roman Polanski went rogue detective to track down his wife's killer. And why he threatened to kill Mamas and Papas singer John Phillips .

went rogue detective to track down his wife's killer. And why he threatened to kill Mamas and Papas singer . What the Beatles told author Davis about "Crazy Charlie" Manson.

Why Manson and his motley gang of women moved into Beach Boy drummer Dennis Wilson's Sunset Boulevard mansion.

Sunset Boulevard mansion. Why actor Warren Beatty said 'no' to Roman Polanski's invitation to move into his house on Cielo Drive.

said 'no' to invitation to move into his house on Cielo Drive. Why Manson devotee Lyn "Squeaky" Fromme (who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford ) threatened to kill author Davis.

Davis is a rare interview, witty, and with unparalleled knowledge of the labyrinthine details of this fantastic story that has unfolded over half a century.

He is available for interviews through August 12, 2019.

Contact:

Kathleen Kaiser

219377@email4pr.com

805-607-6717

https://www.ivordavisbooks.com/

SOURCE Ivor Davis

Related Links

https://www.ivordavisbooks.com/

