Want to Avoid Talking About Politics with the Family Over the Holidays? Talk About Their Funerals Instead

The easy-to-use planning tool walks members through a series of quick questions and simple forms, capturing their wishes for the memorial they want and ensuring they've thought of everything. And since it's most people's first time planning a funeral or life celebration, My Wonderful Life is filled with advice, ideas and inspiration.

"It's the gift that no will ever forget," says CEO and Co-Founder Sue Kruskopf. "And it is truly valuable because it takes the burden of funeral planning off of their loved ones and ensures that their wishes are known."

This special offer for a lifetime membership is a one-time fee of $69.99—normally $149.99—and is a limited-time offer only available during the holidays.

"It's so simple to do! Some of our members have said that they actually enjoyed sitting down with their family and planning their funerals," said Sue. "Add some spiked eggnog at the holidays and make it a party!"

Members to My Wonderful Life have access not only to the planning tool, but the site also doubles as a place for them to tell their life's story with favorite photos, video and audio memories. Members can add or change information throughout their lifetime and invite loved ones to have access to their plan and story.

"You can even sign up a loved one and help them plan theirs. It's really a thoughtful, one-size-fits-all gift!"

Learn more at https://www.mywonderfullife.com/holiday.

ABOUT MY WONDERFUL LIFE:

My Wonderful Life is the original online funeral planning service started in 2009 by Sue Kruskopf and Nancy Bush. They are 2012 Shark Tank Survivors. Sue is also known as the Death Diva (@thedeathdiva) passing along all kinds of opinions, advice and inspiration for making our final celebration reflect the wonderful life we've lived. For more information, visit: https://www.mywonderfullife.com/ .

