Want to Become a Billionaire? It's Written in the Stars, Says Ask Astrology After Exhaustive Study Into Forbes' Top 100 Billionaire List, Which Places Air Signs at the Top of the Pile

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's really in a star sign? Ask Astrology investigated the Zodiac charts of the world's wealthiest individuals to discover which star signs are the world's most successful in 2020. The team discovered that air signs were dominating the list and powering ahead - and also discovered that today's 10 richest people share some incredible aspects that marked them out for greatness at birth.

The Zodiac influences every aspect of life on earth and human destiny - including business success, according to Ask Astrology.

Ever wonder which star sign is the most successful when it comes to business? Ask Astrology investigated a popular Forbes' list detailing the world's top 100 billionaires in 2020 to see if the Zodiac held any secrets behind the success of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Now the results are in, showing that air signs have mastered the art of becoming wealthy with the ever balanced and graceful Libra storming ahead of the pack. Earth signs put up a strong fight in second place, trailed by water signs, with the zeal of fire quelled by claiming fourth.

"We're living in an era where technology and innovation are changing everything - and the air signs' natural affinity for creative thinking and looking ahead is serving them well," said Philip Young Ph.D., spokesperson for Ask Astrology.

"However, their impulsiveness and occasional lack of practicality mean that they can flounder, which is where earth signs can take the lead with their calculation and concentration. Just ask Jeff Bezos, the Capricorn founder of Amazon, or Mark Zuckerberg, the Taurus founder of Facebook!"

The results mark a contrast with a similar investigation in 2019, which saw the dutiful, hard-working earth sign Capricorn at the top of the ladder - yet just one short year later, this sign has fallen back to earth at second to last place.

Despite this fall from grace, the tenacious Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is unlikely to give up his crown as the world's richest man any time soon.

The billionaire study from Ask Astrology also uncovered an astounding commonality between the world's 10 richest people that shows that their fortunes were quite literally written in the stars by what is commonly known as "super aspects."

"Put simply, we all know someone who always comes out on the winning side of life. These individuals almost always enjoy super aspects in their Zodiac charts - but not a bidirectional quincunx or a stellium," said Young.

Super aspects represent powerful interplanetary connections that can help an individual to enjoy wealth and fame; the more someone has, the more likely they are to enjoy a successful life. Each of the top 10 billionaires are blessed by super aspects but also enjoy favor from two even rarer astrological phenomena: bidirectional quincunxes and planetary synchronizations, also known as a stellium.

"In this top 10 list, everyone has multiple combinations and two or three out of three of the aspects, which is an exceptionally rare occurrence. It just goes to show how much the stars can influence peoples' lives."

Many people may insist that much of the billionaire's current-day success comes from a mix of hard work, lots of luck, and the fortune to be at the right time at the right place, and this is certainly a part of their success.

However, the Zodiac research into this list reveals a shared hidden influence that marked these individuals out for greatness at birth. Combined with the natural traits of their sun sign, it seems that destiny really does play its part in Forbes' rich list.

For more information about Ask Astrology and to find out more about the Zodiac's subtle influence on individuals, please visit Ask Astrology. The super aspects, bidirectional quincunx, and synchronization stellium concepts mentioned are concepts developed by the Magi Society. For all general and media inquiries, please contact Philip Young, Ph.D. at philip@askastrology.com.

The Zodiac influences every aspect of life on earth and human destiny - including business success, according to Ask Astrology.

