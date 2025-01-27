Want to Live Longer? New Bestseller "Longevity Guidebook" Unveils Secrets to Slow, Stop, and Potentially Reverse Aging

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book – Longevity Guidebook: How to Slow, Stop, and Reverse Aging, and NOT DIE from Something Stupid – New York Times bestselling author, futurist and entrepreneur, Peter H. Diamandis, MD, describes the longevity revolution racing our way at the convergence of AI, genomics, and cellular medicine.

Diamandis, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, also chairs the $101 Million XPRIZE Healthspan which has over 600 teams working to reverse the ravages of aging by 20 years or more. A winner is expected by 2030.

Peter H. Diamandis, PHD Longevity Guidebook

Longevity Guidebook – an Amazon Bestseller – describes what all of us can do today, and the coming technologies that will enable many to achieve Longevity Escape Velocity (LEV) – a goal that top experts predict will be achieved within the next five to ten years. LEV is that point where science and extending your life, for more than a year, for every year that you're alive.

At age 63, Diamandis reports himself in peak health—not by luck, but through deliberate effort and prioritization. "Over the past decade, I've immersed myself in longevity research, interviewed hundreds of experts, and founded companies dedicated to extending human healthspan. This book distills everything I've learned (and applied to myself) offering you a playbook of tools and strategies you can implement today."

"Peter's passion for unlocking the potential of human health is boundless, and he's made it his mission to share that knowledge with the world," says Tony Robbins.

Diamandis, co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Life Force with Tony Robbins, distills decades of research into a practical, easy-to-follow playbook for taking control of your health. With a mission to extend healthspan for a million people, Diamandis invites the public to join his mission through the Longevity Vanguard program.

What's Inside the Longevity Guidebook?

In this action-oriented guide, readers will discover:

The Longevity Diet : Not just what you eat, but how and when to eat for optimal health.

: Not just what you eat, but how and when to eat for optimal health. Exercise Blueprint : Simple strength-training routines that enhance both physical and cognitive function.

: Simple strength-training routines that enhance both physical and cognitive function. Sleep Mastery : Why sleep is "Mother Nature's best effort at immortality," with actionable tips to optimize your rest.

: Why sleep is "Mother Nature's best effort at immortality," with actionable tips to optimize your rest. Breakthrough Diagnostics : Early detection tools that catch diseases like cancer and heart issues before they become life-threatening.

: Early detection tools that catch diseases like cancer and heart issues before they become life-threatening. Advanced Therapies : Cutting-edge treatments, including insights from the $101M Healthspan XPRIZE aimed at reversing aging.

: Cutting-edge treatments, including insights from the Healthspan XPRIZE aimed at reversing aging. Women's Health: A dedicated chapter written by two female Functional Medicine MDs, addressing the unique physiological needs of women.

Longevity Vanguards: A Million-Person Mission

"I'm on a mission to help one million people develop their longevity mindset, become the CEO of their own health, and extend their healthspan," says, Dr. Diamandis who invited the public to join his mission through the Longevity Vanguard Program and participate in a VIP full-day at the BUCK Institute, the global epicenter of longevity research.

"My goal is simple: to help as many people as possible live longer, healthier lives," says Diamandis. "This book is a blueprint for doing just that—and I'm making it accessible to everyone by offering it at cost."

Vanguard participants who get books into the hands of at least 200 individuals, will be rewarded with exclusive access to a private, full-day program at the BUCK Institute, the global epicenter of longevity research. This VIP event, set for the April-May 2025 timeframe and will include hands-on workshops and a lab tour guided by leading scientists.

What the Experts Are Saying:

Leading voices in health and science are already raving about the Longevity Guidebook:

"Peter has transformed longevity escape velocity into a practical roadmap." — Ray Kurzweil

"A must-read for anyone seeking maximal health and performance." — David Sinclair, PhD

"Peter uniquely views health and longevity through an engineer's lens, combining prescient futurism with practical solutions." — Rhonda Patrick, PhD

How to Get the Longevity Guidebook:

The book is available now on Amazon, with all profits going to the XPRIZE Foundation. For those looking for additional bonuses and discounts, visit www.LongevityGuidebook.com .

"Health is the new wealth," says Diamandis. "With the tools and strategies in this book, we can all add decades of vitality to our lives—just as science takes us closer to the dream of reversing aging."

About Peter H. Diamandis, MD:

Peter H. Diamandis, MD is a serial entrepreneur, futurist, technologist, investor, New York Times Bestselling Author, and the founder of PHD Ventures and over 25 companies. Fortune has named Peter "One of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders." He is also the founder of XPRIZE Foundation, which has launched $600 Million in competitions to create radical breakthroughs that benefit humanity. Most recently, Peter launched a $101 Million Healthspan XPRIZE focused on reversing aging. He created Abundance to empower a select group of entrepreneurs, investors, and CEOs to harness the latest technologies, create wealth, and solve significant global problems.

SOURCE PHD Ventures