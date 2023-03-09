Want to purge the planet of plastic pollutants? Dehydrated just-add-water products may be the answer

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "90 to 95 percent of a typical bottle of cleaning product is just water", says Freddy Hernandez, chief manufacturing engineer at Wash & Whips car care products company based in California. "Why do we need to ship a 1-gallon bottle of liquid cleaner weighing 8 pounds to the grocery store, which the consumer must then transport to his home, when we could much more easily and efficiently sell the consumer a half-ounce packet containing the cleaner's active ingredients which they can mix with water themselves in a reusable bottle?"

We all know that plastic pollution is a serious and growing global problem. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), approximately 7 billion of the 9.2 billion tons of plastic produced from 1950-2017 became plastic waste, ending up in landfills or dumped in oceans, lakes, and rivers, affecting the health, livelihood, and quality of life for untold millions of people.

Most experts agree that cleaning up the mess caused by plastics will be a slow, painful process – a task spanning many decades. However, some environmental experts believe that thanks to a newly emerging eco-friendly packaging strategy, the use of plastic bottles will soon be on the decline as manufacturers begin selling dehydrated versions of their cleaners, beverages, and other normally bottled products - leaving it up to the consumer to "just add water" before using or consuming the product. At Wash & Whips, the goal is to look into the future and implement eco-friendly packaging strategies. As an example a packet of Wash & Whips PitStop glass cleaner tablet saves 2.5lbs of plastic waste compared to similar non dehydrated options in the market.

Freddy says removing the water from our cleaning and car care products such as glass cleaners, car shampoos or other cleaners has several environmentally friendly benefits:

It reduces products' physical volume, weight and shipping cost, further reducing fuel and carbon emissions associated with shipping them.

It eliminates or reduces the number of plastic bottles required to transport and apply the product.

"Cleaning up plastic waste is all about preventing plastic waste from being created in the first place. It requires a shift in mindset to embrace the dehydration process, but the ecological benefits and savings in fuel and energy make the shift well worth it," says Freddy.

