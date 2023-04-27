Want to Sell Pay-Per-Views, Tickets and the Biggest Events - Go with Golden Boy

With massive PPV numbers and gate figures from Davis-Garcia megafight, Oscar De La Hoya-helmed promotional company once again proves that it is the place to be for the biggest events

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Hot off the news that the Gervonta "Tank" Davis/"King" Ryan Garcia fight drew the fifth highest boxing gate in history of Las Vegas and sold more PPVs than any real boxing match in years, Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya released the following statement.

"I've said it for as long as I have been a promoter: If you put together the fights that fans want to see, people will tune in – and in huge numbers. Along with Ryan, we were extremely proud to have forced the fight into happening, and the results speak for themselves. From identifying the best prospects all the way through selling massive events at the top of the sport, there is one company that can make it all happen; that's Golden Boy."

The estimated $1.2 million buys and $22 million gate represents the most successful professional boxing match since Canelo-Golovkin II more than 4 ½ years ago (another Golden Boy-promoted event). With promotion for the Tank-King Ryan fight largely taking place across different social media platforms, Golden Boy has further proven it can move and change with the media landscape to still deliver the biggest events in the sport.

