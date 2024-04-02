Want to Solve Employee Issues and Create an Intentional Culture? EOS Has the Keys in their New Book: People

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A second installment of the Mastery Series of the EOS Worldwide Traction Library , People: Dare to Build an Intentional Culture, debuts April 2.

People problems are almost always the biggest challenge for entrepreneurial companies, and solving them is transformational. According to a survey of companies running on EOS® , 82% say they are not getting enough out of their employees. Disengaged employees cost between $450 billion and $550 billion in lost productivity according to another study by the Engagement Institute.

In a moment when finding the right employees is more crucial than ever, People gives readers all the tools they need to create a thriving workplace. Hit-or-miss hiring, flagging productivity, infighting, employees in the wrong seats, and an inability to attract and retain good candidates are symptoms of a chaotic culture. Sadly, these symptoms won't go away on their own, and it takes courage to confront them.

Luckily, using the proven EOS heart-centered leadership approach, there is a lifeline of tools for readers to learn how to identify and implement Core Values; adopt healthy cultural habits; hire slow, fire fast; and retain the right people.

Creating an intentional culture is not easy. According to co-author and EOS Worldwide Visionary Mark O'Donnell, "Often we are working with leadership teams and someone isn't a fit. They don't have the GWC™ (Get, Want, have Capacity) to do their job, and it's scary for a leader to let them go. That's the number one struggle businesses have in getting stronger with the People Component®️: simply lacking the courage to change."

Co-author and EOS Worldwide Integrator™ Kelly Knight says, "When you see an intentional culture where people are loving what they do and companies are growing, and you can see the magnitude and impact they are having in the world, that didn't happen by accident. It is truly from being dedicated to building an intentional culture."

Not only does creating an intentional culture help business; it also improves quality of life.

"We are so excited to bring People to the entrepreneurial community so business leaders can learn the intangible benefits of employee alignment," says co-author and Expert EOS Implementer CJ DuBe'.

Download the first chapter for free here and pre-order your copy here .

About EOS

Nearly 800 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve company-wide alignment on their vision, gain real Traction® against that vision, and create healthy teams and cultures through masterful EOS® implementation. The 5 EOS Core Values are Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What You Say. More than 2 million books have been purchased from the Traction Library to date. For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com.

