Want to Start a Business? Here's the Ultimate Guide for You...

BOSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard MBA and serial entrepreneur Bob Adams has put together an extremely comprehensive free guide, 100 Steps to Starting Your Own Business, covering absolutely everything from finding your business idea to writing your business plan and creating your marketing. Including plenty of real-life examples from his personal experience starting 17 businesses, Adams shows new entrepreneurs how to avoid common pitfalls (don't name your business after yourself!) and how to start a business right (be differentiated from your competitors!).

Bob Adams has started 17 businesses.

Adams says "Almost anyone can start a business if they really want to. You don't need a lot of money or experience." Adams started most of his businesses with less than $2,000 including his book publishing company which he eventually sold for $40 million. "Keep your day job for as long as possible," says Adams. "This way, you will feel less pressured and you will be able to carefully plan out your business."

"A great business starts with a great idea!" states Adams. "And there's a ton of exciting business ideas out there." But unfortunately, he notes that many entrepreneurs end up with bad business ideas. Finding a business idea is only one part of creating your business model, says Adams. Determining how your business will be different from your competitors is just as important if not more so.

"You don't want to give first effort to being better than your competitors," advises Adams. "Instead you first want to be different!"

Adams warns that "Many entrepreneurs do not really differentiate their business from their competitors. They end up competing on price, resulting in low profits." Will your small business need a business plan? "Absolutely!" confirms Adams. "Even a one-person startup needs a business plan." Concerned that you don't have the ability to create financial projections for your business? "Don't worry," assures Adams. "If you can add 2 + 2 and get 4 - most of the time - then you have what it takes to create your financials."

What about marketing and finding customers? "There's a lot of great ways for a small business to attract customers today," says Adams. "Digital marketing is awesome because it allows you to precisely target your audience. You can test a tiny budget. And you can create the ads yourself." Adams does warn that finding the right marketing mix can be tricky. So, he suggests "Only spend very tiny amounts of money on marketing until you find out what works for you." Adams also recommends low-cost guerilla marketing: "This is the kind of marketing that I used to build my businesses - not expensive advertising."

Adams concludes that "if you follow the 100 steps in my guide you'll avoid the common mistakes made by rookie entrepreneurs and dramatically increase your chances of success." So, if you're ever thinking about starting your own business, here's your chance to get a super comprehensive step-by-step guide by a highly experienced entrepreneur who's been there and done it - 17 times.

About Bob Adams

Bob Adams has started 17 businesses ranging from a bicycle rental business (Bob's Rent-A-Bike) to a book publishing company (Adams Media) and several online businesses (including BusinessTown). He has authored or co-authored 16 books on business and created 52 online courses for entrepreneurs. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About BusinessTown

BusinessTown is a leading e-learning platform for starting and running a business, featuring over 130 online courses taught by highly successful entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Contact:

Ben Bisson

857-523-8720

[email protected]

SOURCE BusinessTown LLC