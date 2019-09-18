Want To Take Your Shot At $10,000? Hornitos® Tequila And Chicago Ideas Accepting "Elevator Pitches" To Get Your Big Idea Funded

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornitos® Tequila, a premium tequila brand that believes nothing great happens without taking a chance, today announced a collaboration with Chicago Ideas, a non-profit platform for thinkers and innovators to share ideas, to give entrepreneurs a shot at turning their aspirations into reality. As part of 2019 Chicago Ideas Week, the 'A Shot Worth Taking' Elevator Pitch Contest and event will give entrepreneurs, change makers and shot takers age 21 years and older the chance to share their business ideas in an actual elevator pitch for the opportunity to win one of two $10,000 grants from Hornitos Tequila. The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16, 4-6 p.m. at 190 South LaSalle.

Judged by a panel of three industry leaders, this interactive, multi-tiered contest is designed to reward those individuals who know, like Hornitos Tequila does, that it takes getting out of your comfort zone to progress – and that the next big break in your career could be only one brief conversation away!

"Hornitos Tequila believes in taking a chance to better yourself, your community or your industry, and few organizations embody that mindset more than Chicago Ideas," said Rashidi Hodari, VP Marketing for Hornitos Tequila. "By partnering with idea experts, we're excited to provide a once in a lifetime opportunity for those looking to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to life."

During the Elevator Pitch event on October 16, contest semi-finalists will pitch their business ideas to the panel of judges – but they must be quick, as they only have the duration of a 40-floor elevator ride to share why their idea is a shot worth taking and worthy of a $10,000 grant. A group of five selected finalists will advance to pitch their ideas to a live audience during a networking event on the 40th floor, before two ultimate shot-takers are announced. Hornitos Tequila cocktails, appetizers and inspiring conversation will be served.

To Enter the Contest:

Those ready to take a chance – and an elevator ride! – must submit a 300-word description of their business idea, along with their full name, address, city, state, zip code, phone number(s) and date of birth to elevatorpitch@coynepr.com now through Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Entries will be judged based on entrepreneurial spirit, originality and idea viability. Selected semi-finalists that qualify for the in-person, October 16th pitch round will be given plenty of time to prepare their pitch. Please note entrants must be present and agree to take part in the semi-finalist and finalist rounds to participate in the contest.

To Attend the Hornitos® Tequila "A Shot Worth Taking" Elevator Pitch Event:

Hornitos and Chicago Ideas invite supporters, shot-takers and big thinkers who are 21 years and older to attend this Elevator Pitch event to get inspired by the bold ideas of fellow Chicago community members. For a $15 ticket donation to Chicago Ideas, guests in attendance will enjoy Hornitos Tequila cocktails, hear from Elevator Pitch finalists live and have a chance to cast their final votes alongside the judging panel to help select the two entrepreneurs who will talk away with $10,000 grants. Tickets can purchased through Chicago Ideas Week at https://www.chicagoideas.com/events/lab-a-shot-worth-taking-elevator-pitch-with-hornitos-tequila.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and 21 years of age or older to participate in the Contest. Void where prohibited. Subject to complete official rules, available at https://s3.amazonaws.com/chicago_ideas_production/assets/Hornitos+Elevator+Pitch+Contest+Rules+9.17.19.pdf. Contest starts September 18, 2019 at 9:00:00 a.m. Central Standard Time ("CST"). All email entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on October 4, 2019. ENTRANTS MUST BE PRESENT AND AGREE TO TAKE PART IN THE SEMI-FINALIST AND FINALIST ROUNDS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CONTEST.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos® family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. He brought the celebrated spirit to new heights with the agave-robust Reposado, broke the rules to create a crystalline Plata and went above and beyond tequila standards to make an ultra-smooth and aromatic Añejo. Nearly 70 years later, Hornitos® continues to push the boundaries of tequila making with innovations such as the barrel aged Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila and Hornitos® Cristalino.

About Chicago Ideas

Chicago Ideas is a nonprofit platform built on one core belief: When audiences of every background have access to thought leaders and innovative ideas, people have the power to spark change in the world. Chicago Ideas is hosting Chicago Ideas Week, October 12-17, which is the largest affordable ideas festival in the world, connecting attendees to more than 150 world-renowned speakers—but Chicago Ideas' efforts extend much further. Whether it's the year-round programming, over 100 Labs that offer exclusive looks into Chicago-based businesses and cultural institutions, a Youth Program that promotes leadership and personal development among under-represented Chicago high school students or a digital content platform that highlights innovative people and organizations, Chicago Ideas is helping make visionary ideas accessible to everyone. Chicago Ideas is a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more about becoming a member at chicagoideas.com/membership. Follow @ChicagoIdeas on Instagram and Twitter.

