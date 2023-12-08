WANTIFO Launches Hair Dryer DualCare with Advanced Plasma Ionic Tech

News provided by

Wantifo

08 Dec, 2023, 22:13 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wantifo, leading the beauty tech industry, introduces the WANTIFO Hair Dryer DualCare, now available on Amazon.US. Known for blending high-tech solutions with user-friendly designs, WANTIFO's latest offering, the DualCare, epitomizes their commitment to accessible, sophisticated beauty tools.

The WANTIFO Hair Dryer DualCare, boasting a high-speed 110,000 RPM brushless motor and cutting-edge Plasma Ionic Technology, emits 200 million positive and negative ions. This feature not only improves scalp health but also reduces hair loss and curbs frizz, resulting in softer, healthier, and more lustrous hair.

Efficient by design, the WANTIFO Hair Dryer DualCare ensures quick drying without heat damage. It includes customizable temperature settings, three distinct heat and speed options, and an HD LCD for user-friendly operation. Its 360° magnetic nozzle caters to different hair types and lengths, making it a versatile tool for any hair care routine.

Weighing just 0.82 pounds and maintaining a noise level under 60dB, the DualCare is perfect for home and travel use. It's built with safety in mind, featuring a UL-certified US ALCI safety plug, automatic protection mechanisms, and an easy-to-use auto-cleaning function.

Experience the DualCare difference with an exclusive 30% off. Use code "30WANTIFO" at here.

For more information on the DualCare Hair Dryer, please contact:

Marketing Manager: Annie Hatfield
Email: [email protected]
Official Website: https://wantifo.com/
Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/WAINTIFOISWONDERFUL/page/8BB8E322-FBEA-4027-AEE0-CBE5B723D1F0?ref_=ast_bln
Social Medias: https://linktr.ee/wantifo

About WANTIFO

WANTIFO, a dynamic brand in the haircare industry, focuses on efficient, damage-free drying and stylish functionality, revolutionizing daily hair routines.

SOURCE Wantifo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.