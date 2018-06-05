Wants and Needs Don't Have to Be Against Each Other Says American Financial Benefits Center

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding ways to balance both needs and wants can be tricky when dealing with finances. It can be draining to only ever be satisfying needs for living, such as bills, while rarely getting to enjoy things or plan for the future. Debts like student loans may force a family or individual to have to choose between life goals and repayment. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company, might be able to help federal loan borrowers no longer have to choose.

Some people have had to choose between buying a car, house or starting a family because of previous obligations, like student loans. "Not everyone's life goals are the same, but usually goals are something big and can be expensive or might take lots of planning," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Being held back from a goal for too long of an extended period of time because of something like burdensome student loans might hurt an individual's desire to keep chasing that goal because it feels too far out of reach." Goals and wants can be what keeps a person motivated, and being denied those is harsh.

With help from AFBC in applying for an income-driven repayment plan for federal student loans, those borrowers enrolled in such federal repayment plans may no longer have to choose between repayment and life goals. Whether those life goals are traveling abroad, starting a new business or re-attending college for a degree for a new path of life, they may be more within reach thanks to the assistance of AFBC. "We want to be able to help people move on in their life. Wants and needs shouldn't be at opposite ends of each other - they should go hand in hand," said Molina.

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

