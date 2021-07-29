Wanxiang Blockchain Labs Holds the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit from Sep.14-15

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, a non-profit research institution focusing on blockchain technology based in China, announced that it was going to hold the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit from Sep.14 to Sep.15 in Shanghai, China. This event will be broadcast on the Internet to engage blockchain followers around the world. Free registration for the online broadcasting will be open soon at the official website of this event: https://www.blockchainlabs.org/week2021/home.

Starting from 2015, the Global Blockchain Summit hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs has been carried out for 7 years running and has grown into an influential blockchain feast in Asia and beyond.

This event has a reputation of getting global blockchain experts, investors, and entrepreneurs all under one roof year after year. Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum and Chief Scientist of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot, Jed Mccaleb, Co-found and CTO of Stellar, Nick Szabo, Inventor of Smart Contract, Jae kwon, Founder of Cosmos and other blockchain influencers shared their thoughts on the industry and their experience at previous Global Blockchain Summit.

This year, under the theme of Digital Transformation, the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit will focus on the convergence of blockchain and other digital technologies, such as IoT, AI, 5G and its value in empowering the digitalization of our life, economy and society.

Impacted by COVID-19, we are getting used to working, shopping and connecting with others on the Internet. It seems like that we are gradually moving from the physical world to a digital world built on digital technologies, which indicates that our daily life is undergoing a digital transformation.

Moreover, as data becomes an indispensable production factor, companies, governments, factories and many other organizations are in an urgent need of digital transformation to improve their ability of managing data and exploring the value of data to get the upper hand in this digital age.

What roles can blockchain and other digital technologies play in the digital transformation of our life, economy and society? Are there any practical solutions or use cases to learn from? How will the digital transformation change our world?

The Seventh Global Blockchain Summit, a two-day event that will take place in Shanghai, China and be broadcast online at the same time from Sep. 14-15, will feature one stage with speeches and panels delivered by prominent speakers to explore the potential of blockchain and other digital technologies in empowering the digital transformation of our life, economy and society and think about the changes the digital transformation will bring to the world.

Prior to the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit, there will be two warm-up activities. From early August to Sep. 12, 2021 Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon will invite talented developers around the world to explore the value of blockchain and the collaboration of blockchain and other digital technologies, such as AI, IoT, 5G, VR and AR in building the digital future and to compete for a prize pool of more than $26,000. On Sep. 13, to nurture an atmosphere of dynamic and in-depth communication, we save this special day as Open Day for fellow companies to display their projects and technologies and our audience to explore more exciting opportunities. We believe this healthy interaction will contribute to accelerating the development of the blockchain industry.

The activities mentioned above, namely 2021 Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon, Open Day and the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit, make up the 2021 Shanghai International Blockchain Week. For the details and the latest news of this event, please visit the official website: https://www.blockchainlabs.org/week2021/home.

About Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Funded by China Wanxiang Holdings, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs is a non-profit research institution focusing on Blockchain technology. Wanxiang Blockchain Labs provides support for the research, entrepreneurship, developments and applications in the industry. It will also provide reference information for regulatory bodies. Overall, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs dedicate itself to the promotion and application of Blockchain industry, and to explore how the technology will be contributing to the development of the economy and the society. As the earlier research organization in China and determines to devote itself to promote the development of blockchain technology globally, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs has been hosting global blockchain summits in China, which have become an influential and iconic industrial events in Asia. Through these efforts, participants from various industries have showed great interest in blockchain technology and the known the potential of what it could bring to the world.

