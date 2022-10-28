Wapner Newman Files Lawsuit Against Parx Casino for Negligent Security

Parx Casino Security and Surveillance Fail to Protect Casino Guest from Brutal Assault and Robbery according to the lawsuit

PHILADEPHIA, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia personal injury firm, has filed a lawsuit against Parx Casino on behalf of a 71-year-old man – a guest of the Casino – who the lawsuit contends was brutally assaulted and robbed around 2:30 in the morning on October 1, 2022.

Wapner Newman, Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyers

The Court filing asserts that the assault by another Parx Casino patron took place on the property of Parx Casino. Allegedly, the Casino's security staff and surveillance modalities failed to protect and prevent the attack, failed to intervene during the attack, and failed to timely respond after the attack.

Robert Miller, Managing Partner at Wapner Newman, stated, "Parx is obligated to keep its patrons safe. The way to ensure safety and protect its patrons is to prevent criminal activity or detect and respond to incidents in a rapid manner." Miller went on, "Wapner Newman will dedicate our resources to seeking justice for this client and future Parx patrons. Residents of Bucks and surrounding counties deserve better than what our client got from Parx," said Miller.

Julianna Burdo, a Partner in Wapner Newman's Catastrophic Injury Group, added, "Our client trusted that Parx would provide him with a safe place to gamble, and to come and go in a safe manner. Parx utterly failed to meet this reasonable expectation."

In terms of the Casino's security, Burdo told us "Security personnel at Parx were not patrolling this parking lot and camera surveillance was not being properly monitored, or it was simply ignored."

