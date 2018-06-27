War Heroes on Water to Honor Veterans with Epic Outdoor Adventure Fishing Tournament and Excursion

Show appreciation to our nation's greatest heroes – our servicemen and women. Raise awareness of the challenges Veterans face after their tours are complete. Raise funds for organizations dedicated to supporting Veterans.

The WHOW framework will ensure the assembled Veterans receive a hero's welcome and continued displays of appreciation and honor throughout the tournament weekend. The tournament festivities will begin on Thursday evening with a welcome celebration and charitable silent auction at Hsieh's private residence in Newport Beach, California. The WHOW Veterans will be celebrated through the evening with hand-crafted, locally-sourced food and beverage presentations, live entertainment, boat displays and patriotic pageantry, all while overlooking the beautiful Newport Harbor.

The Veterans will begin their tournament adventure on Friday, deploying to the tournament fleet of nine custom elite luxury yachts, anchored off the coast of Avalon. Avalon, the waterfront community of Catalina Island, is what many consider to be the origin of modern day sportfishing, and, to this day, remains the epicenter of some of the best fishing in the region.

Throughout the tournament, the WHOW Veterans will have full access to world-class amenities, staff and sportfishing aboard their designated tournament yacht. And, each evening, the Veterans will be invited aboard Hsieh's Bad Company 144, the largest sportfisherman in the world, and tournament home base, to be celebrated and honored by the WHOW yacht owners, crew and tournament staff.

The WHOW event will conclude on Sunday evening with special awards and dramatic closing ceremony salutes to the honored WHOW Veterans.

Honorary entry into the WHOW Tournament is available for all boats making a $500 donation to the event. There are no boat size limitations to participate, and all who join will be invited to proudly fly the tournament flag throughout the WHOW weekend to show the assembled Veterans how much support they have from the SoCal sportfishing community. Honorary entrants will not be carrying Veterans or be eligible for prizes, but will have access to the once-in-a-lifetime experience of fishing in the same waters as some of the best teams and yachts in the world. The support of these honorary entrants for the WHOW Veterans will be recognized throughout the year in event promotional materials. To register as an honorary entrant, please contact Tournament Director Rod Halperin at rod@warheroesonwater.com.

In addition to the nine elite luxury yachts that have been donated to this event, more than $75,000 in donations from generous supporters have been pledged to the tournament. Additional donation opportunities remain, at all levels – no gift for our Veterans is too big or too small. The WHOW Tournament is accepting monetary donations, goods and services to provide meals, prizes, and other gift and giveaway items for our honored Veterans. If you would like to donate any of these materials, please contact Tournament Director Rod Halperin at rod@warheroesonwater.com. To make a monetary donation, please visit www.warheroesonwater.com.

Thanks and special recognition goes to those that have already generously donated to the WHOW's Veteran's Sportfishing Tournament. To view a current list of those that are joining in to honor America's greatest asset – our Veterans – please visit www.warheroesonwater.com.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $13 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheel chairs and much more. You can learn more about Freedom Alliance at www.FreedomAlliance.org and Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

About Freedom Fighter Outdoors

The goal here at Freedom Fighter Outdoors is to raise awareness and seek public aid for needs, services and activities for injured veterans. Freedom Fighter Outdoor events facilitate injured veterans in assisting each other through teamwork based outdoor recreational activities by providing unique, once in a lifetime outdoor activities. Freedom Fighter Outdoors honors and empowers our nations injured service veterans. You can learn more about Freedom Fighters Outdoors at FreedomFighterOutdoors.org.

