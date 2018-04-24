War Memorial Hospital Expands FormFast to Ambulatory Clinics to Enhance MEDITECH Implementation

"It was a natural fit after our past success with FormFast to expand the use of the technology to our clinics. FormFast is the perfect combination of patient safety and proper record keeping. Having barcoded patient identifiers on the forms is a game-changer. The forms are accurate, our records are accurate, and this all leads to better documentation of care and all-around better delivery of care," said Katie Wood, Assistant Director of Information Systems at War Memorial Hospital.

FormFast interfaces with MEDITECH solutions making it easy for any healthcare organization to convert existing paper documents into electronic forms complete with barcodes and form identifiers. As a part of their MEDITECH 6.1 initiative, War Memorial Hospital will continue to expand their FormFast usage to their ambulatory facilities.

"The level of integration between FormFast and MEDITECH has created a seamless experience for our end-users, which has led to a successful adoption rate. The technologies enhance the use of each system. In fact, our users don't even realize they're using functionality outside of MEDITECH when leveraging FormFast – and that is the real goal of interoperability," said Wood.

About FormFast

With 25 years exclusively focused on healthcare needs and over 1,100 hospital clients, FormFast is recognized as an industry leader in electronic forms and document workflow technology. FormFast's enterprise software platform integrates with EHRs and other core systems to automate required documents, capturing data and accelerating workflows associated with them. By using FormFast, healthcare organizations achieve new levels of standardization and operational efficiency, allowing them to focus on their core mission – delivering quality care.

About War Memorial Hospital

With more than 800 talented employees and nearly 50 physicians, WMH serves the medical needs of Chippewa County and the EUP. War Memorial is home to a 49-bed acute care hospital, a 51-bed Long Term Care unit, a brand-new Emergency Department, a 30,000-square foot Rehabilitation Center, 20-bed in behavioral health unit, and several satellite clinics located throughout the Eastern Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

