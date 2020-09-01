War Room Inc. the Most Pet-Friendly Office in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When people hear the name "War Room," their initial thought might be: whoa, that sounds intense. Don't get it wrong, their tribe of DigiNerds works hard on strategizing and optimizing clients' advertising campaigns. War Room is also a big family that adores furry friends. That's why they pride themselves on being the most pet-friendly office in Canada.

War Room office dogs love treats and "work" alongside their owners. Just to clarify, by "work," War Room means mostly nap and occasionally wander around for cuddles.

War Room Inc. (PRNewsfoto/War Room Inc.)

Lifelearn Animal Health highlights the benefits of having a dog-friendly workplace, which are:

Employee stress gets reduced

A great boost in office morale

Believe it or not, it promotes productivity

Aids in team building

Promotes a more active lifestyle

Facilitates communication and conversations

No more lonely dogs stuck at home

Dog-friendly office? It's a common thing now. But have you heard of one that is cat-friendly? War Room can't forget about cat lovers.

War Room's CEO, Mike Tyler, has been fostering animals for over 15 years. With a big heart for animals and seeing the positive impact having pets in the workspace has, Mike had an idea: why not foster office kittens, too?

Ever since then, War Room has become a long-term partner with the BCSPCA and a few other kitten rescue organizations.

Some of the kittens come as fearless adventurers, some others take more time to come out of their shell. During their time at the War Room, they foster confidence with love and patience. It's rewarding to see the kittens grow and become socialized sweethearts that love people and dogs alike.

The staff form close bonds with the animals, and it's always tough to say goodbye. But the team is proud of their growth and excited that they find forever homes.

One of War Room's favourite kittens is Enzo. Enzo came to the War Room at just two weeks old. They had to teach him to use the litter box. The office was a jungle for him. His routine would be: hop onto desks, cuddle on laps and show the office pups who's boss.

Enzo made cameos in meetings and calls on Zoom with clients. Enzo loved all the attention he got. Mountain Biking Tourism Association ended up adopting him and now he roams and romps around their office.

The office dogs are rescues, so the office is a safe and relaxed environment for both the cats and dogs to acquaint themselves and build confidence together.

At War Room, it's all about increasing conversion rates, whether it be for our clients or foster kittens.

