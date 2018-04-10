Waratek to Demo Lightweight Application Patching Agent at RSA

Waratek Patch is a lightweight agent that allows security and development teams to easily create and apply custom patches based on scanning tools. Regular updates from Oracle, Microsoft, Apache and other software developers can also be instantly deployed using functional-equivalent "virtual" patches that operate just like a physical binary without delay and the risk of breaking an application.

With Waratek Patch, organizations can quickly and easily improve compliance with company, industry and government regulations such as the GDPR and New York Department of Financial Services by reducing the time to apply required critical patch updates.

Cybersecurity breaches in the month of April are stark reminders of the need for organizations to secure vulnerabilities in their networks. Under Armour, Panera Bread, Delta Air Lines, retailers Best Buy, Sears, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, and Lord & Taylor stores are among companies reporting successful cyberattacks resulting in the loss of valuable customer data. The scale of these security breaches highlights the importance of detecting software flaws and patching vulnerable software before attackers have the chance to take advantage of a flaw.

Waratek Patch is one of three solutions in Waratek's Runtime Application Security Platform. Waratek Secure offers highly accurate "always-on" protection against the OWASP Top Ten, SANS Top 25 and other known attacks with no code changes. Waratek Enterprise combines the features of Patch and Secure, and adds the ability to virtually upgrade applications built on out of support Java applications without source code changes.

Waratek will be demonstrating their products at RSA at booth #4341 in the North Hall of the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

For more information on Waratek please visit https://www.waratek.com/

About Waratek

Waratek is a pioneer in the next generation of application security solutions. Using patented technology, Waratek makes it easy for security teams to instantly patch known flaws, virtually upgrade out-of-support Java applications, and protecting against known and unknown attacks – all without time consuming and expensive code changes or unacceptable performance overhead.

Waratek is one of CSO Online's Best Security Software solutions of 2017, a winner of the RSA Innovation Sandbox Award, and more than a dozen other awards and recognitions.

Waratek is based in Dublin, Ireland and Atlanta, Georgia. For more information visit https://www.waratek.com/

