Warburg Pincus Announces $4.0 BN of Total Commitments for its Inaugural Capital Solutions Fund

Raised over double the initial target, reflecting strong investor support of the firm's highly differentiated hybrid capital fund strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the close of its Capital Solutions Founders Fund ("WPCS FF"), with total commitments to the fund of over $4.0 billion. The fund is dedicated to pursuing thesis-based investing opportunities in curated structured transactions, capitalizing on the firm's nearly two-decade track record of structured investing. Leveraging Warburg Pincus' collaborative one-firm model, Capital Solutions professionals work closely with domain experts across Warburg Pincus' core sectors and geographies to source and execute structured, value additive transactions.

Launched in 2023, WPCS FF closed on over $4.0 billion of capital, significantly exceeding its initial target of $2.0 billion. Despite a challenging fundraising environment, the fund was met with strong support from leading world-class investors. WPCS FF follows the success of the firm's global flagship fund, Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14, which closed with $17.3 billion, also exceeding its initial target fund size of $16 billion.

"We are thrilled with the successful close of our first Capital Solutions focused fund and are deeply appreciative of the support of top-tier investors that partnered with us in this raise. We are confident our Capital Solutions strategy will generate attractive opportunities while positioning our investors well across various market cycles," said Jeffrey Perlman, CEO, Warburg Pincus. "Our Capital Solutions offering looks to capitalize on the large and growing pipeline of structured investment opportunities, resulting in high-quality transactions with attractive, risk-adjusted return profiles. We look forward to continuing to offer differentiated strategies while remaining disciplined and focused on our investor first approach."

The Capital Solutions group is responsible for the firm's structured investment opportunities, offering a flexible and solutions-oriented approach to provide debt or equity for balance sheet optimization, shareholder liquidity, M&A, and growth. The group collaborates with domain experts across Warburg Pincus' core sectors, geographies, and stages to continue prospecting efforts on structured transactions.

"Our Capital Solutions effort allows us to leverage Warburg Pincus' exceptional sector expertise and sourcing network, coupled with the deep structured capital and credit underwriting experience of the Capital Solutions team. Our one-firm approach to Capital Solutions allows us to capitalize on a wide range of opportunities across the firm, creating a truly differentiated franchise," said Dan Zilberman, Global Head of Capital Solutions and Global Co-Head of Financial Services, Warburg Pincus. "The launch of WPCS FF and its successful fundraise reflects the firm's expanded capabilities as we continue to partner with management teams to deliver solutions that meet their complex and sophisticated needs," added Gaurav Seth, Head of Capital Solutions, Americas, Warburg Pincus.

The global Capital Solutions team is comprised of five seasoned Managing Directors, with an average of 20+ years of investing experience, as well as a large, dedicated team of investment professionals and senior advisors. The team collaborates closely with the firm's 270+ investment professionals and 40+ value creation executives across Warburg Pincus' global industry verticals, critical to sourcing and underwriting differentiated, attractive investments for the fund.

In addition to a long and successful track record of investing in capital solutions like transactions historically, the Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund portfolio consists of investments including, DriveCentric, Excelitas, Nord Security, Service Compression, and MIAX.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the oldest private equity firm and a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 225 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Since its founding in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than $117 billion in over 1,000 companies globally across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

