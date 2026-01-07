Warburg Pincus Closes on $3.0 Billion Financial Services Fund

Warburg Pincus Financial Sector III exceeds initial target, reflecting strong support for the firm's Financial Services strategy and compelling set of investment opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of global growth investing, today announced it has successfully raised Warburg Pincus Financial Sector III, L.P. ("WPFS III"), closing on $3.0 billion of capital. WPFS III launched in 2024, with a target of $2.5 billion.

Over the past five decades, Warburg Pincus has been a leader in investing in financial services companies, deploying nearly $27 billion in over 160 companies across market cycles and remains highly active in today's dynamic environment. The firm invests across the full spectrum of financial services sub-sectors globally, including banks, insurance, asset & wealth management, specialty finance, payments, and financial services-focused software, infrastructure and services. Notable investments of the firm's financial services strategy include AA, Avanse, Banc of California, EverBank, Foundation Risk Partners, GCash, IntraFi, Kestra, Mellon Bank, McGill & Partners, and Procare.

"Despite a complex macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop, Warburg Pincus demonstrated the strength and global reach of our platform, successfully closing our third Financial Services fund, marking our largest Financial Services fund to date. We believe our strong fundraise reflects the substantial momentum and trust of our limited partners, earned through consistent engagement, rigorous execution, and deep sector experience across financial services," said Jeff Perlman, CEO, Warburg Pincus. "Guided by a long‑term, collaborative approach, we continue to offer differentiated strategies and innovative solutions while remaining disciplined and focused on our investor-first approach."

"Our Financial Services investing practice leverages a broad global platform and deep experience across a variety of sub-sectors, with the flexibility to pursue what we view as the most attractive opportunities. Secular trends like rapid digital transformation, rising financial product use in emerging markets, and growing household wealth are creating new investment opportunities and making financial services a prime sector for long-term growth," said Dan Zilberman, Global Co-Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Capital Solutions.

"We believe that the strong performance of our first two Financial Services companion funds, driven by our demonstrated ability to consistently return capital to investors, has fueled this strong demand for our latest fund. With this fresh set of capital, we believe we are well-positioned to pursue both secular and cyclical trends shaping the financial services sector to build durable companies that are capable of delivering value," added Vishal Mahadevia, Global Co-Head of Financial Services and Head of Asia Private Equity.

The firm's Financial Services practice is a cohesive, global platform comprising over 40 investment professionals, one of the largest dedicated global financial services teams in the industry.

WPFS III follows the success of the firm's global flagship fund, Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14, which closed with $17.3 billion, also exceeding its initial target fund size of $16 billion. It also succeeds the successful $4.0 billion close of the firm's Capital Solutions Fund (WPCS FF), exceeding its initial target of $2.0 billion.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management, and more than 215 companies in their active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.



The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kerrie Cohen | Managing Director, Global Head of Communications & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Warburg Pincus LLC