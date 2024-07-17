Warburg Pincus Names Jeffrey Perlman Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Perlman succeeds Chip Kaye who will serve as Chairman alongside Timothy Geithner

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced today that Jeffrey Perlman, who was named President of the firm last year, will become Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 2, 2024. Mr. Perlman succeeds Chip Kaye, who will become Chairman alongside Timothy Geithner, the 75th Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Mr. Kaye joined Warburg Pincus in 1986 and served as CEO for over two decades. This appointment represents only the third generation of leadership for the firm in its nearly 60-year history.

Mr. Perlman began his career at Warburg Pincus nearly 18 years ago and has been a member of the firm's Executive Management Group since 2018. Over the course of his tenure, Mr. Perlman has significantly expanded the franchise in Asia, including opening the firm's Singapore office in 2016, overseeing its private equity investing activities in Southeast Asia, and building out the firm's real estate business across the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Perlman has also co-founded several leading real estate companies in Asia and is responsible for some of the firm's most notable investments in the sector. Mr. Perlman is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the US-ASEAN Business Council, which works to create trade and investment opportunities in Southeast Asia. He currently serves or has previously served on the Boards of Directors for numerous leading companies including BW Industrial Development JSC, MoMo, StorHub, Princeton Digital Group Limited, and ESR Group Limited.

"I am deeply honored to succeed Chip as CEO and am excited by the tremendous set of opportunities ahead of us. Chip helped build and steward Warburg Pincus' one firm model and has fostered collaboration and shared success across the firm, truly defining our culture. We owe him a deep debt of gratitude. Looking forward, the firm has an accomplished, talented, and experienced next generation of leaders in place, with a highly successful investing track record. With Chip and Tim serving as Chairs, the firm will maintain strong continuity while continuing its long-standing reputation as a strong partner for management teams. As we continue to expand the firm and its offerings, we look forward to delivering long-term value for our investors," said Jeffrey Perlman.

Mr. Kaye led Warburg Pincus' entry into Asia in 1994, driving the growth of one of the first global private equity firms to enter the region with early offices in China and India. During Mr. Kaye's tenure, Warburg Pincus private equity funds generated over $100 billion in fund profits. Mr. Kaye is Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Private Equity Taskforce of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

"Tim and I are pleased at how smoothly the transition has gone over the past year, and we are looking forward to Warburg Pincus' next chapter under Jeff's leadership. With Jeff's deep commitment to our firm's values, culture, and history combined with the great depth of talent across the globe, the firm is well positioned to continue to deliver for our investors against a more complicated geopolitical backdrop. Our continued ability to anticipate and navigate market shifts leads to resilient, long-term growth. It is our commitment to remaining nimble, staying focused, and leveraging our expertise to evolve businesses that has played to our strengths as a firm and has allowed us to successfully partner with our investors and management teams since our inception, 58 years ago," said Chip Kaye.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 225 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Since its founding in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than $117 billion in over 1,000 companies globally across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

