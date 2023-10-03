WARBURG PINCUS TO INVEST IN EVERISE AND PARTNER WITH BROOKFIELD FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

News provided by

Everise

03 Oct, 2023, 09:34 ET

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a leading global healthcare services outsourcing company, announced today that Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, has agreed to invest in the company. Warburg Pincus joins existing investor Brookfield and both investors are committed to accelerating the growth trajectory of the company through business expansion and M&A. Warburg Pincus' investment values the company at around $1 billion.

Since its inception in 2016, Everise has evolved into an end-to-end customer experience solutions provider and one of the fastest-growing businesses in the healthcare services outsourcing space today. Headquartered in the US, with over 19,000 employees in eight markets, Everise provides customer service solutions to some of the world's leading healthcare companies. The company has attained numerous industry awards in recognition of its leadership, as well as its commitment to innovation and a people-centric culture.

As part of the transaction, Everstone Group, the Singapore-headquartered private equity firm will exit its investment in Everise.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus, said, "We are pleased to partner with Brookfield in our shared vision to elevate Everise into a next-generation global leader in the healthcare customer experience industry. Everise extends a vast array of top-tier services to its clients, including some of the world's largest healthcare organizations. We are excited about backing Everise's exceptionally experienced leadership team that has a proven track record of driving scale and profitability. With our deep network and resources across Asia and the US, we are well-positioned to help Everise gain further momentum as a leader in the industry."

Warburg Pincus has invested in healthcare for over 50 years with investments in some of the most iconic and innovative healthcare companies such as Ensemble Health Partners, Quantum Health, Alignment Healthcare, Modernizing Medicine, Qualifacts, and ParetoHealth.

Viraj Sawhney, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus, added, "Warburg Pincus has been an active investor in the global outsourced technology-enabled services space, and Everise presents an attractive platform to offer such services to the global healthcare payer and provider ecosystem. We have continued to see strong underlying demand for quality customer experience, driven by an increasing outsourcing trend across the global healthcare industry. We are excited about the growth prospect of the company and look forward to leveraging our global presence and extensive experience in both healthcare and outsourced services to help the management team accelerate growth, innovate, and drive more value for its customers."

Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise, said, "I and the management team are confident that the partnership between Warburg Pincus and Brookfield will take Everise's growth to the next level. Warburg Pincus' deep domain expertise across diverse industries and next-generation technologies, coupled with the institutional knowledge of our trusted partner Brookfield, will contribute substantively to Everise's next phase of growth in offering strategic customer solutions. I would also like to thank Everstone Group for being a strong and supportive partner to Everise from its inception."

Aditya Joshi, Managing Partner at Brookfield, said: "Since our investment in Everise in 2020, the company has delivered strong organic growth following investments in technology and operations and has become a strategic partner for its customers around the world.  We look forward to partnering with Warburg Pincus and the Company's management team for the next stage of the journey."

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $112 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With over 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.

SOURCE Everise

Also from this source

EVERISE OPENS NEWEST PHILIPPINES SITE IN ARANETA CITY, QUEZON CITY

EVERISE NAMED AMONG INC.'S TOP 5000 IN AMERICA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.