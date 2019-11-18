Warburg Pincus Welcomes Anesa Chaibi as Industrial and Business Services Advisor

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, today announced the appointment of Anesa Chaibi as an Industry Advisor in the Industrial and Business Services ("IBS") Group. In her role, Ms. Chaibi will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in distribution and other sectors and help drive value-creation at portfolio companies.

Ms. Chaibi has more than 30 years of leadership experience in world-class distribution, manufacturing and service organizations, including General Electric, HD Supply and Optimas Solutions. Her experience ranges across a variety of business functions including manufacturing, operations, sales and marketing, strategy, global sourcing, and Six Sigma Quality. Ms. Chaibi was formerly the CEO of Optimas Solutions, a private equity-backed, global provider of integrated supply chain solutions and engineering support focused on delivering highly engineered custom fasteners and other "C" Class components to industrial companies.

Prior to Optimas Solutions, Ms. Chaibi served as President and CEO of the Facilities Maintenance segment of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ("HD Supply"), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. During her decade-long tenure with the Facilities Maintenance segment, Anesa and her team transformed the business and grew revenue and EBITDA to $2.5 billion and nearly $500 million, respectively. Prior to HD Supply, Ms. Chaibi served as a business leader within several segments of General Electric, including Silicones, Plastics, Power Systems, Industrial Systems, Water & Process Technologies and Infrastructure.

"As a Firm, we recognize the importance of leveraging industry expertise as we strive to strengthen and grow the businesses in which we invest. Anesa's impressive experience and track record of value creation in distribution and manufacturing will greatly benefit our current and prospective portfolio companies and their respective management teams," said Jeffrey Goldfaden, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus. "On behalf of the team at Warburg Pincus, we welcome Anesa's contributions to the Firm and look forward to working closely with her."

"Warburg Pincus has a stellar track record of investing in and scaling innovative and category-defining businesses. I am excited to collaborate and partner with the IBS team and its portfolio companies to identify further areas of growth and value creation," said Anesa Chaibi.

Warburg Pincus has been a long-time, active investor in the industrial and business services sectors, with current and recent investments including Aramark, Consolidated Precision Products, Duravant, Polypore, Pregis, Scotsman Industries, Service Logic, Sotera Health, TransDigm and TriMark USA, among others.

Ms. Chaibi earned her undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University and an M.B.A. from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke. She serves on the Board of Directors for Regal Beloit Corporation, a global manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products, as a Director and Member of the Corporate Governance & Director Affairs Committee and the Compensation and Human Resources Committee.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The Firm has more than $62 billion in private equity assets under management. The Firm's active portfolio of more than 190 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $79 billion in over 880 companies in more than 40 countries. The Firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

