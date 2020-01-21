Warburg Pincus Welcomes Tesh Gor as an Executive in Residence

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, today announced the appointment of Tesh Gor as an executive-in-residence ("EIR") in its Industrials and Business Services ("IBS") Group. In this role, Mr. Gor will work with Warburg Pincus to identify and evaluate investment opportunities related to specialty chemicals across end markets and applications.

Mr. Gor most recently served as Corporate Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for the Lubrizol Corporation, a specialty chemicals company and subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Mr. Gor joined Noveon Inc. in 2002, which was acquired by Lubrizol in 2004, and subsequently held a variety of strategic, commercial and general management positions at Lubrizol. In particular, he led multiple global business units at the company while helping to drive several strategic initiatives. Mr. Gor started his career with Hille and Muller GmbH, a subsidiary of Koninklijke Hoogovens.

"Tesh has a proven track record along with strong operating and strategic perspectives. We look forward to partnering with him to identify compelling investment opportunities, including engineered products, technical services and other innovative business models," said Zach Lazar, Principal, Warburg Pincus. "We welcome Tesh's insights and experience to the IBS team as we continue to execute our investment thesis related to specialty chemicals," added Dan Zamlong, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

"Partnering with Warburg Pincus, with its world-class investing record and unmatched global network, is exciting. Warburg Pincus' focus on growth and its deep experience with high quality, differentiated businesses aligns well with opportunities related to specialty chemicals, advanced materials and associated sectors. I look forward to leveraging my global experience and sector knowledge to pursue new and innovative investments," said Tesh Gor.

Mr. Gor earned his graduate degree in industrial engineering from the University of Louisville and an executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University. He currently is on the Board of Advisors for the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $58 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 190 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $81 billion in over 890 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

