Ward Blake Architects Earns Multiple National Honors for Design Excellence

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward Blake Architects, an award-winning architecture firm renowned for its thoughtful, site-specific designs, is proud to announce a series of recent accolades recognizing the firm's commitment to innovative, sustainable, and regionally resonant architecture.

In the international 2025 Rethinking The Future (RTF) Awards, Ward Blake Architects secured significant honors for four distinctive projects for their forward-thinking design approaches and seamless integration with their natural environments.

Further highlighting the firm's national recognition, Ward Blake Architects was celebrated at the SARA CA (Society of American Registered Architects, California Council) Design Awards in April - '25 Design Awards — SARA CA. The ChaChe Guest House garnered an Award of Excellence, while the ChaChe Residence was recognized with an Honor Award underscoring the firm's dedication to craftsmanship and biophilic design. The Ridge 52 Residence, known for its sensitive integration into the East Butte hillside, received a Merit Award.

The recognition continued in June at the SARA NY Design Awards - 2025 DESIGN AWARDS — SARA NY, where the Ridge 52 Residence and ChaChe Guest House each received an Honor Award, affirming the enduring impact of these projects and Ward Blake Architects' consistent pursuit of architectural integrity across regions.

"We are deeply honored to have our work recognized by our peers and esteemed design organizations," said Mitchell Blake, Principal Architect at Ward Blake Architects. "Each project reflects our commitment to creating spaces that respond thoughtfully to the land, climate, and our clients' aspirations. These awards inspire us to continue pushing for excellence in sustainable, place-based design."

Based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Ward Blake Architects has built a reputation over nearly three decades for producing timeless architecture rooted in its surroundings. From mountain residences that echo the local vernacular to contemporary retreats that blur the boundaries between indoors and out, the firm's work demonstrates an unwavering respect for the environment and a belief that good design enhances the human experience.

As Ward Blake Architects celebrates these latest achievements, the firm looks forward to continuing its mission: crafting distinctive, sustainable spaces that honor the landscape, enrich communities, and stand the test of time.

For more information about Ward Blake Architects and to explore its award-winning portfolio, please visit www.wardblakearchitects.com.

SOURCE Ward Blake Architects, LLC