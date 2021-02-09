Ward Keever and Team Named to LPL Financial's Elite Executive Council

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Financial has recognized G. Ward Keever IV, CLU, ChFC, RHU, AEP, CFS, AIF, CKA, President and CEO of Covenant Wealth Strategies and his team to its elite Executive Council for the first time. This preeminent award is presented to the top 0.6% of approximately 17,000 advisors nationwide, affiliated with LPL Financial. Ward and his team have previously been recognized in LPL's Chairman's Council for 7 consecutive years, representing the top 1.5%.

"We congratulate Ward and his team on this achievement, which exemplifies excellence in the financial services industry. Executive Council advisors represent the highest level of service that a financial advisor can provide to their clients and communities," said Dan Arnold, President and CEO of LPL Financial.

"I'm proud of our amazing team for accomplishing this milestone. It is a privilege and honor to be recognized by LPL as one of their top advisors. We are thankful for our clients who give us the opportunity to do meaningful work every day. We have so much to be thankful for and so much to look forward to," said Keever.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. LPL equips advisors with resources to provide objective guidance to families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About Covenant Wealth Strategies

Covenant Wealth Strategies offers independent and comprehensive financial planning and investment strategies. As our clients' most trusted advisor, the team at Covenant Wealth Strategies is a catalyst, striving to build financial security, see dreams fulfilled and create enduring legacies. Our clients' success and well-being is our number one priority, as we strive to put them in a position of strength to make educated decisions and achieve their goals.

Please contact our Covenant Wealth Strategies' office at 302.234.5655 or [email protected] if you are interested in learning more about how we can serve your financial well-being.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment adviser, member FINRA/SIPC. Achievement is based on annual production and total revenues among LPL Advisors only.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

SOURCE Covenant Wealth Strategies

