Ward Keever Recognized As One Of LPL Financial's Top Financial Advisors

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Ward Keever IV, CLU, ChFC®, RHU, AEP, CFS, AIF®, President and CEO of Covenant Wealth Strategies, today announced his inclusion in LPL Financial's Chairman's Council. This premier award is presented to less than 2% of approximately 15,000 advisors nationwide, affiliated with LPL Financial. This is Ward's 5th consecutive year earning this honor.

"On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Ward Keever," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Managing Director and Divisional President, National Sales and Consulting. "Ward and his team have demonstrated tremendous value to clients with the service they provide to help them pursue their financial goals. We thank Ward and his team for the contributions they make to clients, their commitment to offering clients independent financial advice and their ongoing relationship with support of LPL. We wish Ward and his team continued success."

"To be recognized as a top financial advisor by LPL is truly humbling and I am honored," said Ward in reaction to receiving this special recognition. Keever has led the efforts to deliver trusted financial strategies to clients across the country for the past 18 years. Ward specializes in using customizable core offerings to simplify the complex needs of individual investors, families, small business owners, and corporate executives. Today, education and financial literacy are the cornerstones of Ward's leadership, as he strives to empower his clients and cultivate their financial understanding.

Please contact our office at contactus@covenantwealthstrategies.com, 302.234.5655 or www.covenantwealthstrategies.com if you are interested in speaking with Ward and learning more about how we can serve your financial well-being.

About Covenant Wealth Strategies



Covenant Wealth Strategies offers independent and comprehensive financial planning strategies. As our clients' most trusted advisor, the team at Covenant Wealth Strategies is a catalyst, striving to build financial security, see dreams fulfilled and create enduring legacies. Our clients' success and well-being is our number one priority as we strive to put them in a position of strength to make important decisions about what really matters to them.

About LPL Financial



LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com / NASDAQ: LPLA.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2017.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

