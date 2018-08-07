Ward MM and Endocanna Health Announce Partnership Supporting Medicinal Cannabis Clinical Trials

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward MM, (Melbourne, Australia) and Endocanna Health (Los Angeles, CA) are partnering to support Medicinal Cannabis trials and related research in Australia. Both companies share a common vision and goal in reducing medication-related harm and believe innovations in Medicinal Cannabis play an important role in providing therapeutic benefits to people worldwide.

"Ward MM believes ongoing research and clinical verification of genetic markers related to cannabinoid metabolism will not only power future clinical trials but also help avoid possible adverse side effects in a similar way that other genetic markers are currently being used," said DR Rocco Iannello, Head of Research and Business Development, Ward MM.

"We're very excited to participate with Ward MM in ongoing clinical trials and verification of Endocannabinoid genetics. Our partnership will allow both companies to expand our technology platforms and incorporate Endocannabinoid pharmacogenomics along with the Ward MM's drug interaction data to build AI machine learning models with the goal of optimizing how we experience cannabis. Working together, we'll make cannabis personal," commented Len May, CEO and Co-Founder of Endocanna Health.

About Ward MM

Ward MM's mission is to end medication-related harm through innovation, technology and quality analysis of medication use. The company is focused on the future of precision medication management, advancing research and development in clinical pharmacy on the safe use of medication to reduce risk and deliver better healthcare outcomes for our ageing population.

Find out more, visit www.wardmm.com.au

About Endocanna Health

Endocanna Health is the maker of the Endocannabinoid DNA Variant Test™--the most comprehensive personalized cannabis DNA test available today. Developed by product engineers and scientific researchers at Endocanna Health, a leading biotech company, this direct-to-consumer DNA test kit analyzes an individual's DNA markers to provide them with science-backed consumer suggestions based on their specific DNA.

Find out more, visit www.endocannahealth.com

SOURCE Ward Medication Management

Related Links

wardmm.com.au

