Ward, Smith & Hill Founder Earns Top 100 Honors in Texas Super Lawyers 2021 Guide

LONGVIEW, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward, Smith & Hill founder Johnny Ward has earned a spot among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth in the Texas Super lawyers 2021 guide, an honor he has received since 2003.

The guide honors six firm attorneys in this year's listing. Name partner Wesley Hill, Of Counsel T. John Ward, and partners Chad Everingham and Claire Abernathy Henry earned recognition for their expertise in intellectual property litigation, with name partner Bruce Smith earning selection for his work with plaintiffs involved in personal injury disputes.

Every year the prestigious listing highlights top-rated attorneys after a thorough research and vetting process that involves peer nominations and extensive editorial research. Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the October editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys have received many accolades for intellectual property and patent litigation expertise, including recognition in The Best Lawyers in America and the global legal guide IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

214-559-4630

[email protected]

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC