Ward Transport & Logistics Names 4th Generation Family Member, Bill Ward, Jr. as President Effective December 1st, 2019

ALTOONA, Pa., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward Transport and Logistics names Bill Ward, Jr. as President effective December 1st, 2019.

Bill T. Ward, CEO and Bill Ward, Jr., President

Bill T. Ward, current President and CEO of Ward Transport and Logistics has named his son, Bill Ward, Jr. as President while retaining the CEO position. As stated by Bill T. Ward, "this announcement is part of the succession plan at our 89 year old company which was founded by my grandfather in 1931 and later led by my father, and then my brother. I feel strongly about the importance of a well thought out and planned transition. What we are announcing today fits into that strategy well while I remain active in the company as CEO. In addition to Bill Jr. being our President, my son, Adam and two nephews, James and David Ward hold significant leadership roles in our family owned company; and I am confident the 4th generation of leadership will lead us well into future."

Bill Ward Jr. commented, "I could not be more honored and humbled by the confidence my father has shown with this opportunity before me. It is my goal to work hard alongside our tremendous team of employees to serve our customers in a best-in-class fashion for many years to come."

About Ward - Our company is built on one principle, be the most responsive and reliable transportation, logistics and supply chain partner you have ever used. Ward Transport and Logistics delivers on its promise of Obsessive Customer Service in the form of less than truckload, logistics and brokerage services.

