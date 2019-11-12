Ward Transport & Logistics to Open New Service Center

ALTOONA, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward Transport and Logistics announced today it will open a Service Center in South Plainfield, New Jersey on January 6th, 2020. This 39 door operation is being opened to support the strategic growth initiatives in this important market, reduce pressure on existing operations and ultimately deliver on the Obsessive Customer Service Ward has been known for in its 89 year history.

"We are very excited to announce this addition to our network" - stated Bill Ward, Jr., VP - Corporate Planning and Development, "and it is both a testament to our existing TEAM of employees as well as our commitment to our customers that we are able to do this."

With this opening Ward will add several new employees including drivers, freight handlers, office as well as other positions. Future additions are expected and interested candidates are encouraged to apply on our website at www.wardtlc.com.

Our company is built on one principle, be the most responsive and reliable shipping and logistics partner you have ever used. Ward Transport and Logistics delivers Obsessive Customer Service in the form of Less than Truckload and Logistics and Brokerage Services. We proudly serve 200+ million people in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam.

