Ware Malcomb Announces Executive Leadership Transitions

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced Lawrence R. Armstrong, who has served as CEO for 28 years, has elected to transition into the new role of Chairman of Ware Malcomb. Kenneth Wink, a 25-year veteran of Ware Malcomb and currently Executive Vice President, has been promoted to CEO, and Jay Todisco, currently Executive Vice President who has been with the firm for 21 years, will assume the role of President. Ware Malcomb also announced the promotion of Matt Brady from Regional Vice President to Executive Vice President, and Tobin Sloane from Chief Financial Officer to EVP/CFO.

All executive leadership changes are effective January 1, 2020. Armstrong, Wink, Todisco, Brady and Sloane will also continue to comprise the Ware Malcomb Board of Directors.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to lead this incredible firm and its team of talented professionals for the past 28 years," said Armstrong. "Together, we have grown Ware Malcomb from our foundation as a strong regional operation to a leading international design firm with a future that has never been brighter. As I hand over responsibility for day-to-day operations to the capable hands of our new leadership team, including CEO Ken Wink and President Jay Todisco, I look forward to continuing to serve the firm in my new role as Chairman. Together with the additional contributions of seasoned executive team members Matt Brady and Tobin Sloane, I know Ware Malcomb is poised for continued growth and success in this new decade, and beyond."

"I want to thank Larry for his incredible leadership of Ware Malcomb spanning three decades," said Wink. "I share his excitement for the future of Ware Malcomb and am honored to take on the role of CEO to implement a strategic vision for the ongoing expansion of the scope and reach of our services, the professional development of our team members, and the success of our clients."

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Larry, Ken and the entire team to accelerate Ware Malcomb's business development and growth in the years to come," said Todisco. "Ours is a firm committed to cultivating long-term relationships with our team members, partners and clients alike, all while creating industry-leading design that puts Ware Malcomb at the forefront of commercial real estate."

Armstrong is transitioning from the role of CEO to Chairman of Ware Malcomb, as of January 1, 2020. Under his leadership as CEO for the past 28 years, Ware Malcomb has grown to become a leading international design firm with 25 offices in four countries. Armstrong's strategic, visionary approach to the firm's management and growth, as well as his commitment to fiscal discipline, has laid a strong foundation for future success. In his new role as Chairman, Armstrong will lead the Board of Directors for Ware Malcomb.

Wink has been promoted from Executive Vice President to CEO. With Ware Malcomb for over 25 years, Wink has consistently demonstrated excellence in every challenge and opportunity he has been given during his tenure with the firm. He has been instrumental in leading the growth of Ware Malcomb, including developing and overseeing operations companywide. He has also coached and mentored key leaders across the firm. As CEO, Wink will lead the overall company vision, growth and management of Ware Malcomb.

Todisco has been promoted from Executive Vice President to President. With the firm for over 21 years, Todisco's leadership has significantly contributed to the firm's continued growth, and to the execution of numerous strategic and innovative initiatives companywide. As President, Todisco will oversee the overall growth and business development for Ware Malcomb, with a focus on exceptional client service and relationship management. An accomplished architect, Todisco is also highly engaged with Ware Malcomb's Design Studio and oversees all aspects of design from the executive level.

Brady has been promoted from Regional Vice President to Executive Vice President. With Ware Malcomb for over 20 years, Brady has led the expansion of firm services into multiple new markets in the U.S., as well as Panama and Mexico. He has been directly responsible for the launch of the firm's San Diego, Phoenix and Atlanta offices, while also taking on many corporate responsibilities and leading select companywide initiatives. As Executive Vice President, Brady will oversee many corporate, growth and operations initiatives for the firm.

Ware Malcomb Chief Financial Officer Tobin Sloane has been promoted to the additional role of Executive Vice President and CFO. With Ware Malcomb for over 15 years, Sloane's leadership has helped ensure the financial health of the firm while facilitating strong growth. He will continue to remain a critical member of the executive team, while leading the financial functions of the firm and directing the accounting, administration, contracts, legal and human resources operations.

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is an international design firm providing planning, architecture, interior design, branding, civil engineering and building measurement services to commercial real estate and corporate clients. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Panama, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/educational facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company and a Hot Firm and Best Firm to Work For by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 15 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms and the top 30 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's Top 100 Giants. For more information, visit waremalcomb.com/news and view Ware Malcomb's Design video at youtube.com/waremalcomb.

