Ware Malcomb Opens New Office In Washington, D.C.

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Washington, D.C., bringing the total number of Ware Malcomb offices across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Panama to 24. Founded in 1972, the firm provides planning, architecture, interior design, branding and civil engineering services for commercial real estate and corporate clients.

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/MichaelChristensen_WareMalcomb.jpg

The newest Ware Malcomb office is located at 1301 K Street NW in Washington, D.C. The firm has completed over 100 projects in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area including Virginia and Maryland, for clients including Medline, Xfinity and Alston Construction, among many others.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of Ware Malcomb's 24th office in North America, located in our nation's capital," said Lawrence R. Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Ware Malcomb. "We look forward to leveraging existing Ware Malcomb relationships as well as building new ones in this vibrant and important market."

Ware Malcomb also announced Michael Christensen has joined the firm as Regional Director to lead the new Washington, D.C. office. In this role, Christensen will be responsible for the overall growth and management of the firm's operations in the region.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to the Ware Malcomb team," said Kenneth Wink, Executive Vice President of Ware Malcomb. "With tremendous talent in both business development and design, he is the ideal choice to build and lead our Washington, D.C. team and oversee projects in the region."

Christensen brings over 17 years of interior design experience to his new role at Ware Malcomb. His unique background ranges from serving as in-house design manager for large retailers to designing interiors for multi-family projects. He has worked on projects across the United States, as well as internationally. Christensen holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.

