Warehouse and Storage Market in China Growth Analysis in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Jul 19, 2021
The warehouse and storage market in China is expected to grow by USD 17.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period.
The rise in demand in the e-commerce market is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, an increase in rentals for warehouse and storage space will hamper the market growth.
Warehouse and Storage Market in China: End-user Landscape
The warehouse and storage market in China share growth by the manufacturing segment has been significant. The warehouse and storage market in China report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements. Furthermore, the report provides insights on the impact of COVID-19 on market segments, which can be used to deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior in the coming years and improvise business plans.
Companies Covered:
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- Americold Realty Trust
- China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd.
- CMA CGM Group
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- GLP
- John Swire & Sons Ltd.
- Lineage Logistics LLC
- Schenker AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
