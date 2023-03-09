Warehouse and storage market size in China to grow by USD 37.84 billion between 2022 and 2027; Rise of multistoried warehouses identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the warehouse and storage market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 37.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The rise of multistoried warehouses is identified as the key trend in the market. Consequently, the costs of land purchases and rental warehouses have increased significantly. Hence, retail players are adding more floors to their warehouse units to overcome the issue. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Warehouse and Storage Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Warehouse and Storage Market in China - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, and others) and type (general, refrigerated, and farm products).

The market growth in the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is one of the major end-users in the market. Manufacturers require warehousing and storage facilities to stay competitive and effective. The growth in the global manufacturing industry will increase the demand for warehouse and storage facilities during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and

forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Warehouse and Storage Market in China – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

The growing consumption of frozen and perishable food is driving the growth of the market.

The demand for frozen and perishable food products in China is increasing with rising disposable incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization.

is increasing with rising disposable incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization. The growing consumption of perishable food products, such as meat and dairy, has increased the demand for cold chain storage facilities to extend the shelf life of the products.

As a result, the number of special storage facilities and warehouses is proliferating in the region.

Major challenge affecting growth

The increase in rental prices of warehouse and storage space is a major challenge affecting the market growth.

The availability of land for industrial warehouses is declining in China .

. Certain policies are not so favorable and business-friendly. For instance, the local government only allows temporary land use rights.

In addition, the growing demand for e-commerce is increasing the prices of warehouses in China .

. This is creating a negative impact on the revenues generated from operating warehouse and storage units.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and

forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this warehouse and storage market in China report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the warehouse and storage market in China between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the warehouse and storage market in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the warehouse and storage market across China

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse and storage market vendors in China

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The FMCG logistics market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 40.18 billion . The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations in the FMCG industry may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations in the FMCG industry may impede the market growth. The parcel sortation market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 9.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,116.22 million . The growing e-commerce industry is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation may impede the market growth.

Warehouse and Storage Market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.51 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, CMA CGM SA, CMST Development Co. Ltd., DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GLP Pte Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Logwin AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VHK LOGISTIC HK Ltd., and Yue Shing Logistic Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on China : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on China : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Warehouse and storage market in China 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Warehouse and storage market in China 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on General - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on General - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Refrigerated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Refrigerated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Farm products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Farm products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Farm products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Farm products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Farm products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 66: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 67: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 68: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 69: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 70: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 71: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Exhibit 72: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Overview



Exhibit 73: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key news



Exhibit 75: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Segment focus

11.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

Exhibit 77: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Overview



Exhibit 78: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Segment focus

11.5 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 81: CMA CGM SA - Overview



Exhibit 82: CMA CGM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 83: CMA CGM SA - Key news



Exhibit 84: CMA CGM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: CMA CGM SA - Segment focus

11.6 CMST Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: CMST Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: CMST Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: CMST Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 DACHSER SE

Exhibit 89: DACHSER SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: DACHSER SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: DACHSER SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: DACHSER SE - Segment focus

11.8 DB Schenker

Exhibit 93: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 94: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 95: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: DB Schenker - Segment focus

11.9 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 97: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

11.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 102: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 GLP Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 106: GLP Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: GLP Pte Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: GLP Pte Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: GLP Pte Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 110: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 111: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 112: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Segment focus

11.13 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Segment focus

11.14 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Exhibit 119: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Kintetsu World Express Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 124: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.16 Logwin AG

Exhibit 127: Logwin AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Logwin AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Logwin AG - Key offerings

11.17 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 130: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio