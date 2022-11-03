Warehouse automation 2.0: DB Schenker relies on Körber's robotic solution for next-generation omnichannel fulfillment

DB Schenker boosts warehouse efficiency with automated components, picking systems and 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMR)

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Schenker, one of the leading global logistics service providers, has partnered with Körber to implement automated warehouse operations for its new distribution center near Prague, CZ. The AMR installation, in particular, will be part of a highly automated logistics ecosystem and represents one of the largest AMR deployments of its kind in Eastern Europe.

More than three out of four businesses make digitization and process automation a strategic priority

The implementation consists of a comprehensive breadth of automation and software components. This includes a large conveyor system, value added service lines, a packaging area as well as a cross belt shipping sorter and over 100 highly integrated AMRs provided by Geek+, a trusted partner of Körber. Körber's software solution will handle the work assignment orchestration of the BoTs allowing for fast, efficient goods-to-person picking activities. Approximately 15 workstations will be equipped with advanced put-to-light and pick-by-light systems for enhanced ergonomics and performance. These systems will be working completely integrated and intertwined to enable optimized strategies for enhanced customer services. The site consists of 18,000 sqm facility, dedicated to support the needs of a leading electronics company.

"DB Schenker has experienced outstanding success since its inception as an early innovator in the Eastern European market. With COVID-19 driving more consumers online, we are well placed to increase and improve the service offering for our rapidly growing consumer base," says Ingo Brauckmann, Executive Vice President Contract Logistics / SCM Europe at Schenker.

The relationship between Körber and DB Schenker dates back to 2006, testified by many successful projects in warehouse management software, automation, voice and simulation. With implementation progress in record time and an anticipated go-live in early 2023, Körber adds to this as DB Schenker's global preferred supplier for AMR-related systems. The robots will provide Schenker the capability to scale flexibly and gradually invest while increasing operational efficiency and performance, which is forecasted to double by 2034.

"Our research has found that more than three out of four businesses make digitization and process automation a strategic priority," says Dirk Hejnal, CEO at the Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "At the same time, the issues around workplace safety and labor retention have never been greater. That's why we at Körber look forward to continuing our long-standing collaboration with Schenker."

"Körber offers the benefits from both a safety and efficiency perspective to turn today's supply chain complexities into opportunities for future-proof business operations," adds Chad Collins CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "With our uniquely unrivaled depth of solutions, we empower our customers stay ahead of their competition."

About DB Schenker

With around 76,100 employees at more than 1,850 locations in over 130 countries, DB Schenker is one of the world's leading logistics providers. The company operates land, air, and ocean transportation services, and it also offers comprehensive solutions for logistics and global supply chain management from a single source. In 2022, DB Schenker celebrates its 150th company anniversary. In order to achieve its ambitious goal of climate neutrality by 2040, the logistics service provider is continuously investing in innovative transport solutions, renewable energy, and carbon-neutral products for its customers.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Mary-Jane Wuerker

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936499/Korber_Supply_Chain_DB_Schenker.jpg

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain