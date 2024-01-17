Warehouse Automation Market Opportunities worth $44 Billion by 2028 - LogisticsIQ

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per LogisticsIQ latest market research and analysis, warehouse automation market is expected to touch the mark of $44 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of almost 15% between 2023 and 2028. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, multichannel distribution channels, digital services, e-grocery penetration with dark stores & ultrafast delivery services, globalization of supply chain networks, emergence of autonomous mobile robots and rising need for same day / same hour delivery. The boom in e-commerce is compounding the major labour challenges faced by the $5T global logistics industry. Not only are shipment volumes growing rapidly, but online retail also typically requires more logistical work per item than brick & mortar retail. Indeed, online purchases require individual picking, packing and shipping, as opposed to the bulk transportation models of traditional brick & mortar retail.

Year 2021 witnessed a huge order intake for warehouse automation companies but revenue growth was limited due to supply chain constraints. As a result, industry entered in 2022 with a record order backlog which got reduced in 2023 due to slowdown and macro uncertainties. Entering 2024, companies have started receiving the orders once again but retailers are still cautious about capital expenditure due to low consumer spending, high inflation, and geopolitical tension.

Our 4th edition of this market study is having a detailed market analysis of more than 700+ players (part of our exclusive Market Map), 10 solutions, 7 industries and 30 countries along with more than 500 pages, 350+ Market Tables, 290+ Exhibits and 140+ Company Profiles. Analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators & manufacturers, software and services providers, and end-user industry verticals.

Post pandemic, most important and emerging trends have been eGrocery Growth, Micro-Fulfillment Centers, Automated Picking, Mixed Pallets Automation, Mobile Manipulators, and Automated Cold Storages. Huge investment in start-ups such as Symbotic, Takeoff Technologies, Geek+, Fabric, Attabotics, Exotec Solutions, Hai Robotics, Addverb Technologies, and Dexterity are witnessing this growth along with presence of existing big players like Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, SSI Schafer, Knapp, Daifuku, Muratec, AutoStore, and Toyota Advance Logistics. Retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Coop, Target, Woolworths, Amazon, Ocado, Meijer, Carrefour, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize have already started adopting and implementing these new technologies during pandemic. Apart this, piece picking players such as Righthand Robotics, Nimble, Fizyr, Kindred, Covariant, OSARO, Plus One Robotics, Berkshire Grey, and AWL have established a new attractive capability for order picking in ecommerce fulfillment as picking is least automated process in existing warehouses.

The past 5-10 years have seen an increase in consolidation amongst material handling equipment providers as traditional players see acquisition of new technology leaders as an increasingly attractive way of positioning themselves in response to changing market trends. Acquisitions like Rockwell Automation (Clearpath Robotics, OTTO Motors), Jungheinrich (Magazino), SSI Schafer (DS Automotion), Zebra (Fetch Robotics, Matrox), ABB (ASTI Mobile Robotics, Sevensense), Toyota (Vanderlande, Bastian Solutions, ViaStore), Murata Machinery (Cimcorp), Locus Robotics (Waypoint), Hitachi (JR Automation), KPI Solutions (Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, QC Software), Ocado (6 River Systems, Kindred, Haddington Dynamics), Element Logic (SDI), Honeywell (Intelligrated, Transnorm), Körber (Cohesio Group, Siemens Logistics, HighJump), Teradyne (MiR, Energid, AutoGuide Mobile Robots), Jungheinrich (Arculus), KION (Dematic), KUKA (Swisslog) are just some of the examples of this consolidation.

Highlights

United States , China and Germany are the largest markets with more than 50% share for Warehouse Automation both with regards to demand as well as the presence of OEMs and System Integrators. Europe is a big hub for OEMs, with strong presence in Germany , Italy , France , Netherlands , and Spain . Western Europe is a big market accounting ~30% of the overall global market. Most of the fastest growing markets are concentrated in APAC, mainly in South Asia ( India ) and South-East Asia . Middle East is another exciting opportunity and is well suited in terms of geography with European players looking to expand their offerings in the region. Latin America is still under-penetrated with regards to automation; however, things are set to change and market is set to observe a high growth in Brazil and Mexico . Within Europe , Central and Eastern Europe is a fast-growing region, with Poland and Czech Republic emerging as logistics hub and showing good growth prospects.

by 2028 with 18% growth rate. We have already witnessed many partnerships in last 2-3 years such as Ocado and Kroger in USA, Takeoff Technologies and in , Walmart and Symbotic in USA, Ocado and Coles in , and Freshippo (Alibaba Group) in . AGV and AMR market is expected to be biggest market in 2028 with a CAGR of ~30%. AMR (without any external support of optical tape, sensor or vision) is going to be main contributor in the warehouses due to high demand in e-commerce sector and its flexibility to deploy the robot without any major change in the existing warehouse infrastructure. However, it is a bit slow in terms of pick rate per hour as compared to ASRS but is preferred in small and medium warehouses due to lower cost and quick deployment. It is expected that AGVs/AMRs are going to have more than 20% market share by 2028 in this market led by players like Seegrid, Balyo, Hai Robotics, Geek+, GreyOrange, HikRobot, Quicktron, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics (Zebra), 6 River Systems (Ocado), Teradyne (MiR, AutoGuide Mobile Robots), Rocla, JBT, ek-robotics, Omron, Rockwell Automation (Clearpath Robotics, OTTO Motors) etc.

The order picking process can be done manually or can be automated. Manual picking is preferred when there is a wide variety of SKUs (for example online grocery shopping) to pick from. The order picking is the most labour intense part of the warehouse/DC and ideal for automation, however automation becomes increasingly challenging as the number of SKUs goes up. Barcode scanning can minimize errors but RFID (radio frequency) is quicker and more accurate for product identification. Manual pickers can still be tasked with picking individual items; however, automated storage and retrieval systems can bring the goods to the picker, and order picking robots can improve this further, thereby cutting down on a lot of manual labour and costs. Technologies like pick-to-light or pick-to-voice can also increase the efficiency of the human worker even if the task is not truly automated. Apart this, piece picking robots are the latest pick by fulfillment center for ecommerce delivered by Righthand Robotics, Berkshire Grey, Osaro, Covariant, Kindred AI, Plus One Robotics, Fizyr, Dexterity, Pickr AI etc.

Amazon Robotics automates the company's fulfillment centers using more than 750,000 autonomous mobile robots, 25x growth from 30,000 at the end of 2015. Amazon had been playing catchup to match supply with demand – fulfillment costs as a percentage of net sales climbed from ~15% in 2020 to 16-17% in 2022. Company has created a $1 billion venture investment program called the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund (AIIF) to spur and support innovation in customer fulfillment, logistics, and the supply chain.

