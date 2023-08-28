Warehouse Automation Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 79,417.16 Million By 2032, With a CAGR of 19.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Warehouse Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Basic Warehouse, Warehouse System, Mechanized Warehouse, Advanced Warehouse); By Technology; By Application; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global warehouse automation market size/share was valued at USD 14,538.89 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 79,417.16 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period."

What is Warehouse Automation? How Big is Warehouse Automation Market Size?

Overview

Warehouse automation is the process of using technology to automate warehouse tasks to raise efficiency and reduce human assistance. The main aim is to eliminate labor-intensive duties that involve repetitive tasks and manual data entry and analysis. By automating such tasks, the workers can enhance productivity and work accuracy and focus more on crucial tasks such as quality control. Warehouse automation is often equipped with software and technology like robotics sensors to automate tasks. It also integrates inventory management software that enables businesses to optimize critical processes, meet consumer demand more effectively, and streamline operations.

Some common types of warehouse automation include Goods-to-Person (GTP), Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Pick-to-Light and Put-to-Light Systems, Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Voice Picking and Tasking, and Automated Sortation Systems. Increasing growth of the e-commerce industry worldwide and the rising requirement for efficient warehousing and inventory management are primarily driving the warehouse automation market size growth.

Request Sample Copy of Warehouse Automation Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Armstrong Ltd.

Addverb Technologies Inc.

Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd (GCLA).

Bastian Solution LLC

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Daifuku India Private Limited

Kardex India Storage Solutions Private Limited

Hinditron Group

GreyOrange

Honeywell Intelligrated

Kion Group (Dematic)

KNAPP Group

Muratec Machinery Ltd.

KUKA Group (Swisslog)

Richfield Automation Ltd

Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited

Space Magnum Equipment Pvt. Ltd

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/buy/801/2

Warehouse Automation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 79,417.16 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 16,154.16 Million Expected CAGR Growth 19.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Armstrong Ltd., Addverb Technologies Inc., Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd (GCLA)., Bastian Solution LLC, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Daifuku India Private Limited, Kardex India Storage Solutions Private Limited, Hinditron Group, GreyOrange, Honeywell Intelligrated, Kion Group (Dematic), KNAPP Group, Muratec Machinery, ltd., KUKA Group (Swisslog), Richfield Automation Ltd, Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited, Space Magnum Equipment Pvt. Ltd. Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Advantages of warehouse automation: Warehouse automation provides advantages like lowering the need for manual labor, allowing people to concentrate on more important duties, and increasing safety by automating risky operations like heavy lifting. These factors are contributing to the warehouse automation market demand.

Warehouse automation provides advantages like lowering the need for manual labor, allowing people to concentrate on more important duties, and increasing safety by automating risky operations like heavy lifting. These factors are contributing to the warehouse automation market demand. Demand for robotics: The rising demand for improved efficiency, productivity, and cost savings propel the adoption of robotics in warehousing. Robotic technology aids in automating repetitive and physically demanding tasks, enhancing accuracy, and lessening labor costs. Robotic-enabled warehouse automation system It helps to efficiently automate activities, such as material handling, order picking, and packing.

rising demand for improved efficiency, productivity, and cost savings propel the adoption of robotics in warehousing. Robotic technology aids in automating repetitive and physically demanding tasks, enhancing accuracy, and lessening labor costs. Robotic-enabled warehouse automation system It helps to efficiently automate activities, such as material handling, order picking, and packing. Implementation of robots in warehouses: Dangerous tasks such as heavy lifting and handling hazardous materials can be performed with robots in warehouses. It improves safety and operational efficiency. Robots are able to operate continuously without taking breaks, which increases production and decreases idle time. Such factors support the warehouse automation market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

R&D investments and awareness of warehouse automation: The market is further driven by factors like a surge in investments in research and development and increasing awareness of the advantages of warehouse automation. Other factors like high labor costs and the shortage of proficient workers are fostering warehouse automation market sales.

The market is further driven by factors like a surge in investments in research and development and increasing awareness of the advantages of warehouse automation. Other factors like high labor costs and the shortage of proficient workers are fostering warehouse automation market sales. Adoption of advanced technologies: To increase operational efficiency and improve worker safety, businesses are increasingly using cutting-edge technical components like RFID tags, sensors, and scanners. As a result, this technological advancement is supporting increased efficiency and safety protocols, which is driving significant market expansion.

Segmental Analysis

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) segment accounted for the highest warehouse automation market share in 2022

Based on technology, automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) category dominated the market in 2022. These are a form of mobile robot that has the ability to move materials within a warehouse or manufacturing facility, eliminating human intervention. AGVs integrate various sensors, cameras, and navigation systems that allow them to automatically handle the warehouse and perform tasks. AGVs can work continuously without breaks, weariness, or human restrictions. They are able to transport items continually, ensuring a smooth and effective movement of materials throughout the warehouse. Higher productivity and throughput are conducted. These systems can perform various tasks such as material handling, palletizing, and moving products between locations in the warehouse. They are flexible in various scenarios because they can readily adjust to shifting warehouse layouts or operating requirements.

E-commerce segment is anticipated to register fastest market share in 2022

Based on application, warehouse automation market segmentation, the e-commerce category is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the rising vendor knowledge of the advantages of robotics in different facets of e-commerce fulfillment which has led to the widespread use of warehouse automation in e-commerce facilities. The warehouse automation is increasingly used in e-commerce applications due to the rise of e-commerce activities. In addition, the rapid integration of robotics technology in e-commerce warehouses is fueling the segment growth. Benefits offered by warehouse automation to e-commerce fulfillment centers is likely to contribute to a considerable revenue share, fueling the segment growth during the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Geographic Overview

The North America captured the greatest market share over the foreseen period

On the basis of geography, warehouse automation market in North America witnesses the major revenue share, and it is estimated to maintain its dominance over the predicted period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as technological developments, a focus on boosting productivity and efficiency, and a rise in the availability and cost of automated systems in the region. Further, the presence of local robot companies, including Fetch Robotics Inc., Destaco, RobotWorx, Inc, and Applied Robotics Inc. is boosting the regional market growth. These manufacturers have adopted various strategies like product launches for their development, thus propelling the market growth in North America.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is likely to record a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global market in 2022 due to the growing demand for warehouse automation, which is projected to increase in the coming years. In addition, an expanding e-commerce sector across developing countries in the Asia Pacific area fosters the warehouse automation market growth in Asia Pacific.

Browse the Detail Report "Warehouse Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Basic Warehouse, Warehouse System, Mechanized Warehouse, Advanced Warehouse); By Technology; By Application; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , ABB unveiled the "ABB SWIFT CRB 1300" industrial collaborative robot. This advanced robot is created to handle different tasks, including machine tending, palletizing, and pick-and-place operations within warehouses. Its versatility makes it a suitable choice for multiple applications across different industries.

, ABB unveiled the "ABB SWIFT CRB 1300" industrial collaborative robot. This advanced robot is created to handle different tasks, including machine tending, palletizing, and pick-and-place operations within warehouses. Its versatility makes it a suitable choice for multiple applications across different industries. In April 2022 , Vanderlande launched a cutting-edge automatic selecting robot as part of its Smart Item Robotics (SIR) warehouse key portfolio. This robot has advanced gripping technology along with modern vision and control systems. It is specifically designed for warehouses and distribution centers that deal with a wide range of general merchandise products.

Key Highlights of This Report

Market size and share assessment for regional and country-level segments

Business opportunities, drivers, and success factors

Current trends and the future potential of the market

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

The competitive status of key players within the projection timeline

Value chain analysis with price analysis and market forecast

Region-specific growth and development in the market

Polaris Market Research has segmented warehouse automation market report based on type, technology, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Basic Warehouse

Warehouse System

Mechanized Warehouse

Advanced Warehouse

By Technology Outlook

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Voice Picking and Tasking

Automated Sortation Systems

Others

By Application Outlook

E-commerce

Grocery

Apparel

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research